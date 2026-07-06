Emma Willis’ Strictly preparations are ramping up, with reports claiming that the presenter booked a celebrity body contour treatment before her hosting debut this autumn.

The Sun claimed that Emma enlisted body contour expert Soph Yerby for a session designed to help her feel her best. The report tied the treatment to her upcoming role on the BBC ballroom show.

According to the report, Emma had the treatment last week at Lanserhof at The Arts Club in London. The 90-minute session reportedly cost £380.

The report said the treatment, called The Body By Soph Method, combines lymphatic drainage massage with body sculpting techniques. The Sun claimed it can help flush trapped fluid and reduce bloating.

Emma Willis has reportedly had a treatment ahead of her Strictly debut (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Emma Willis’ Strictly ‘prep’

Soph Yerby spoke to The Sun about reportedly working with the former Big Brother and The Voice UK host. She said Emma already understood the treatment space.

Soph said: “Emma was lovely. She already understands the difference between true manual lymphatic drainage and Brazilian lymphatic drainage/body sculpting, which so many people understandably get mixed up.

“She also had beautiful sculpting results and said the treatment was incredible and loved all the little layers included in the method.”

Johannes, Emma and Josh were recently named as the new Strictly hosts (Credit: BBC)

Her glitterball comment added fresh Emma Willis Strictly intrigue

Emma later attended the Peugeot Attitude Pride Awards Europe at The Chancery Rosewood in London. The Sun’s Emily Webber caught up with her there on Friday.

When asked if she would be donning sequins on Strictly, Emma replied: “Maybe. I do love a glitterball.”

That short answer offered another glimpse of her excitement. It also kept Strictly chatter moving.

Emma Willis’ new Strictly Come Dancing role Emma Willis has been linked with Strictly Come Dancing after it was confirmed she will join the BBC ballroom show in a presenting role. Emma Willis is known for presenting Big Brother and The Voice UK.

She has publicly spoken in the past about wanting to take part in Strictly.

Recent reports confirmed she will be involved with the programme this autumn.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

This autumn, Emma will host Strictly alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe. They’ll replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who left the BBC show last year.

Read more: Emma Willis fights back tears as she opens up about her children at Attitude Pride Awards

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