Emma Willis opened up about her children in an emotional moment at the Attitude Pride Awards in London last night (July 3).

Willis hosted the ceremony at The Chancery Rosewood and used her opening speech to reflect on equality, acceptance and LGBTQ+ representation.

As reported by The Standard, she also pointed to the venue’s history, where the hotel once housed the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square.

Emma told guests it felt “ironic” that the building now celebrated individuality. “This room was built for diplomats and it’s now being used to celebrate people who got where they are by being anything but,” she said.

Emma shares three children with husband Matt (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emma Willis makes emotional speech about her children

The mood changed when Emma spoke about her family. She shares Isabelle, 17, Ace, 14, and Trixie, 10, with husband Matt Willis.

She started a question, then choked up. “What kind of…,” she began before asking, “What kind of world do we want to live in?”

Emma then fought back tears. “Oh, God. I’ve got three kids, and I want to live in a world where they are free to be themselves.”

Emma Willis children: how many kids she has with Matt Willis Emma Willis and Matt Willis have three children together. Isabelle, 17

Ace, 14

Trixie, 10 Emma and Matt have spoken publicly at times about parenting, family life and wanting to keep their children safe as they grow up.

She followed with a direct plea for safety and acceptance. “Where they feel safe to express themselves in whatever way they choose and that they are free to love whoever they choose, without fear.”

She then thanked the people in the room. “It’s because of all of you in this room that hopefully they’ll be able to grow up and do that.”

‘We are shining a light on the real people who make a real difference’

Willis gathered herself and returned to the purpose of the night. She praised the people honoured at the awards.

She told the audience: “This is, I think, the most important awards ceremony of the year. We are shining a light on the real people who make a real difference.”

What was Channel 4’s Swiped with Emma and Matt Willis? Swiped was a Channel 4 documentary featuring Emma and Matt Willis examining smartphone use among children. The programme worked with The Stanway School in Colchester and followed a 21-day challenge in which Year 8 pupils, along with Emma and Matt, gave up smartphones. The documentary explored concerns about screen time, online safety, sleep, anxiety and classroom focus.

Her message reached beyond her own home as she spoke about a world where children can live openly and without fear.

The speech came during a major career shift for the presenter. In May, Emma said she could not “find the words” after the BBC named her as one of the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing.

She will join Josh Widdicombe and former Strictly professional Johannes Radebe on the new presenting line-up.

They will take over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. The pair announced their departure from the BBC One series in October 2025.

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