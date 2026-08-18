Ricky Gervais has said he plans to marry partner Jane Fallon after 44 years together, despite the couple previously deciding that they did not need to make their relationship official.

The comedian, 65, told Saga Magazine that inheritance tax is behind the change of heart. Ricky and Jane, also 65, already share their finances and have lived together for around four decades.

The practical decision follows a similar move by Loose Women star Kaye Adams, who entered a civil partnership after 30 years with Ian. For Ricky, marriage would change how his estate could pass to Jane under UK inheritance tax rules.

Ricky once said he would never marry Jane (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Ricky Gervais plans to marry partner Jane Fallon

When Saga Magazine asked whether tax was his reason for marrying, Ricky replied: “It is [the reason]. And that will be the reason I marry.”

He confirmed that they had not yet tied the knot, before questioning what marriage would otherwise add to their relationship.

Ricky said: “It’s mad. How more married can you be? We share all our money, we’ve been living together for 40 years. Some marriages don’t last a year.”

The key issue is how Jane would be treated for inheritance tax purposes. Marriage would bring the spouse exemption into play, while an unmarried partner can face a tax charge, generally at 40%, on the value above the available tax-free threshold.

According to the Daily Mail, Ricky is worth an astonishing £141 million while Jane is worth around 1.3 million.

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon’s 44-year relationship

Jane has also spoken openly about never imagining a traditional wedding. Discussing her childhood expectations on the Second Act podcast with Ateh Jewel earlier in 2026, she said: “It was none of that, ever.”

She added: “I would think about getting a dog or something. It was always about work and my life.”

The couple’s life together began after they met at University College London in 1982. They were sharing a flat in King’s Cross two years later and went on to decide against both marriage and having children.

Ricky has long argued that their shared life already makes them effectively married. His latest comments suggest that making it legal would be a practical financial step rather than a change in the couple’s commitment to one another.

Jane Fallon’s breast cancer diagnosis

Jane’s health has also been in focus after she disclosed that breast cancer had been detected during a routine mammogram in March 2026.

In an April update following her first operation, Jane said surgeons had “basically got it all” after removing the tumour and a margin of healthy tissue.

She later underwent a second procedure, which was reported as successful.

Read more: ‘Out of touch’ Ricky Gervais ruthlessly slammed over ‘insensitive’ post following co-star Lucy Davis’s terminal cancer diagnosis

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