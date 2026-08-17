CBB star Perez Hilton’s family share new statement on his health two weeks after ‘self-harm livestream’

Perez Hilton remains in hospital nearly two weeks after a distressing TikTok livestream in which he appeared to self-harm, his family has said.

The latest update follows the August 4 livestream incident at Perez’s Miami home, after which the 48-year-old internet personality was taken to hospital.

Perez was hospitalised two weeks ago (Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock)

Perez Hilton receiving inpatient care, family says

In a message posted on Perez’s website on August 17, his family thanked those who had contacted them and kept him in their thoughts.

They said: “At this time, Perez remains hospitalised and is receiving the medical care he needs. His treatment is continuing in an inpatient setting under the care of a dedicated team of medical and mental health professionals.”

Perez was hospitalised following the TikTok Live broadcast on August 4. A Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by People says his sister, Barbara Lavandeira, alerted the authorities after finding him harming himself.

Perez is recovering (Credit: Cover Images)

Relatives and officers intervened at the property before Perez was taken to a local hospital. According to the incident report, he received treatment for multiple lacerations and an overdose.

He was initially hospitalised under Florida’s Baker Act. The state law allows someone to be held involuntarily for a period when they are believed to pose a risk of harm to themselves or others.

In an earlier statement, his family said Perez had suffered significant blood loss and further injuries which required surgery. They described what happened as a severe mental health crisis.

His family have issued an update (Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Perez Hilton’s mother seeks temporary custody of his children

Three days after the livestream, Perez’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, filed for temporary custody of his three children.

A lawyer for the family told People that its concern and aim was to “protect the children and make sure they are safe”. People reports that Perez’s children live with Teresita in Miami, after the family moved closer together earlier this year.

The family previously said the children, Perez’s niece and his sister, had been at the property shortly before the crisis. They left once it became clear that he was harming himself, according to the statement.

Perez Hilton’s website will continue publishing

While Perez remains in treatment, his team is set to resume publishing stories on his website. His family said the site, which he launched more than 20 years ago, remains an important part of his life.

The update concluded: “We deeply appreciate your support while Perez focuses on his health and recovery. For now, Perez’s health remains the priority as his team keeps the site active and moving forward.”

If you are struggling or have been affected by the issues in this article, Samaritans can be contacted free at any time on 116 123. You can also visit samaritans.org.

Read more: Perez Hilton’s family break silence on his hospitalisation following heartbreaking ‘self-harm livestream’

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