Duchess Sophie beams in new photo as big patronage news announced

Duchess Sophie has been welcomed into a new royal role with Visualise Scotland, a charity supporting people with disabilities in Edinburgh and East Lothian.

A new photograph of the Duchess of Edinburgh has been released to mark the appointment. The image was taken by Millie Pilkington and credited to Buckingham Palace.

Her work with disabled people has also included joining Disability Initiative’s 50th-anniversary celebrations in December 2025.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh has started a new role (Credit: Veysey/Shutterstock)

Visualise Scotland welcomes Duchess Sophie

According to Express, Visualise Scotland CEO Pauline Gray said: “We are honoured and proud that The Duchess has agreed to be our Royal Patron supporting our mission to deliver outstanding services to people with disabilities through housing support, supported living and a range of day services.”

The appointment gives the organisation royal backing as it continues providing care and practical help to people with different support needs.

Sophie is believed to be delighted with the new position, which reflects her commitment to supporting people with disabilities.

What does Visualise Scotland do?

Visualise Scotland was founded in 1987. Although its work initially focused on people with visual difficulties, its remit now covers people with a wider range of disabilities.

The charity provides housing support, supported living, specialised day care and residential services across Edinburgh and East Lothian. The support is designed to help people live fulfilling lives while retaining as much independence as possible.

Money raised by the organisation is used to give people access to those services and the individual care they need.

Sophie will be working with Visualise Scotland (Credit: Stephen Lock/CPNA Pool/Shutterstock)

Sophie’s family experience with Lady Louise

Sophie has previously discussed eye health in a personal family context. Her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, was born prematurely and needed treatment for a squint.

Lady Louise underwent two operations for the eye condition, including one when she was a baby and another when she was 10.

Speaking to The Sunday Express in 2015, Sophie explained: “Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny. And it takes time to correct it. You’ve got to make sure one eye doesn’t become more dominant than the other.

“She’s fine now – her eyesight is perfect.”

Visualise Scotland’s services extend beyond visual conditions, and Sophie’s appointment brings royal support to its broader work with people across Edinburgh and East Lothian.

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