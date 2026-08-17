Jamie Oliver joins a naked woodland cult as he steps away from the kitchen for a new comedy series in which a crisis over chicken recipes sends him on a wild search for enlightenment.

The TV chef stars in Finding Jamie While He’s Finding Himself, a five-part microdrama directed by Bafta nominee Tom Kingsley. Its increasingly strange storyline takes Jamie from regression hypnosis and floatation tanks to a naked woodland cult.

Jamie and wife Jools, who renewed their vows in Las Vegas in 2024, share the screen in the family-led project. Their son Buddy also appears as Jamie’s unusual wellness mission unfolds.

Jamie is a brand ambassador for Life360 (Credit: YouTube)

Why does Jamie Oliver join a naked woodland cult?

Despite the dramatic-sounding premise, Jamie’s “crisis” is fictional. The comedy begins with the chef fearing he has finally run out of ways to cook chicken after creating 400 recipes.

That fear leaves his character feeling lost and searching for a new direction. He then throws himself into a string of spiritual and wellness trends, with the woodland group forming one part of his increasingly chaotic journey.

Comedian Will Hislop appears as Jamie’s ambitious but ineffective life coach. Meanwhile, Jools and Buddy keep track of the chef’s movements through Life360, a family connection and safety app that the Olivers have reportedly used for some time.

The series also plays with moments from Jamie’s public career. His woodland encounter provides an obvious wink to The Naked Chef. The programme that launched him to television audiences in 1999.

His long-running campaigning work is referenced too, including his battle against Turkey Twizzlers.

Kingsley brings plenty of comedy experience to the project, having previously worked on shows including Ghosts and Stath Lets Flats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver)

Where can fans watch Finding Jamie While He’s Finding Himself?

Finding Jamie While He’s Finding Himself has been created as a social-first series rather than a traditional television programme. Each episode runs for between one and three minutes, with instalments being released weekly through Jamie’s social media channels.

According to MailOnline, the five-part project coincides with Jamie becoming a brand ambassador for Life360.

Jools teased her husband’s transformation by sharing a picture of him looking frazzled and standing barefoot outside in a dressing gown. A nearby sign warned that no clothes were allowed beyond that point.

Writing alongside the image, Jools said: “Not my usual Jamie…” She also hinted that a new life coach had entered the picture, setting up Will’s role in the comedy.

The series marks an unusual change of pace for Jamie, but it remains closely tied to the food career and family life his audience already knows. This time, however, the recipe problem is only the beginning — and the search for answers leads well beyond the kitchen.

Read more: Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools ‘excited and proud’ as she reveals 24-year-old daughter Poppy Honey is getting married

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