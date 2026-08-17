Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll to undergo ‘immediate surgery’ as he cancels Christmas specials

Mrs Brown’s Boys will not record its planned 2026 Christmas and New Year specials after creator and star Brendan O’Carroll revealed he needs immediate jaw surgery.

The comedian, who plays Agnes Brown in the BBC sitcom, said a CT scan had found two fractures in his mandible. That means Mrs Brown’s Boys will have no newly recorded festive instalments this year, while planned live performances in Dublin and Killarney have also been postponed.

Brendan announced the news in a statement shared on the programme’s official Instagram account. He said the decision had been made following medical advice and that his recovery was expected to take several months.

Brendan needs surgery (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Why the Mrs Brown’s Boys 2026 specials were cancelled

Brendan explained: “Following a CT Scan, it was found that I had two fractures in my mandible (jaw) which requires immediate surgery and a few months recovery.”

The actor confirmed that the medical issue had forced him to cancel the recordings rather than delay them. He described himself as heartbroken and apologised to viewers who had been looking forward to seeing the sitcom return over Christmas and New Year.

He said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made on medical advice from my Consultant. To say I am heartbroken is an absolute understatement.”

The health setback has also affected Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Panto?, which was due to play at Dublin’s 3Arena and the Gleneagle Arena in Killarney later in 2026. Brendan said he and MCD Productions were working to rearrange those performances for 2027.

Mrs Browns Boys has been running since 2011 (Credit: BBC)

Will Mrs Brown’s Boys return in 2027?

Brendan said talks were under way with the BBC about bringing Mrs Brown’s Boys back to television in 2027. However, a firm return date has not yet been announced.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We wish Brendan a full and speedy recovery and are working with him on plans for Mrs Brown’s Boys in 2027.”

Brendan also told fans that his immediate priority was recuperating from surgery. He added: “I now need to focus on getting myself back to full health, and I genuinely cannot wait to see you all again in 2027.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys has been a regular part of the BBC’s festive schedules for years. Brendan has starred as outspoken Dublin matriarch Agnes Brown since the television series debuted in 2011, as well as serving as its creator and lead writer.

Read more: Mrs Brown’s Boys star Dermot O’Neill emotional at wife’s funeral as his co-star makes heartbreaking confession

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