Danniella Westbrook has made a public appearance between stages of her extensive reconstructive surgery, joining Vanessa Feltz to record the presenter’s new online series.

The 52-year-old former EastEnders actress was seen in London following a procedure in June. Her treatment forms part of an 18-month facial reconstruction plan.

She has discussed her plans publicly after experiencing facial damage and a collapsed septum linked to years of drug misuse.

In new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Danniella looked stylish as she wore a white T-shirt with beige cargo trousers and white trainers for the filming session. She completed her look with oversized sunglasses and carried a tan handbag.

Danniella revealed she will have more surgery in the forthcoming months (Credit: Channel 5)

Danniella Westbrook joins Vanessa Feltz’s online show

The recording marks one of Danniella’s latest appearances as Vanessa moves forward with her new social media show.

The programme is being filmed at Vanessa’s home and will feature conversations with celebrity friends. Kaye Adams is also among the guests named as taking part.

Vanessa announced the project following the end of her Channel 5 daytime programme after a year on air. Addressing viewers during its final episode, she insisted she “is not going to hide under a rock”.

The presenter has now turned to social media for her latest project, with Danniella confirmed as one of its celebrity guests.

Further reconstructive surgery planned

Danniella’s June procedure reportedly focused on her lip. It followed several other operations as part of her continuing treatment, including a full face, neck and brow lift alongside lip and nose reconstruction earlier in 2026.

Another operation is scheduled for the end of September. Danniella has said the procedure is expected to involve removing a rib, while a metal cheekbone implant is also planned for a later stage.

Speaking previously on Vanessa’s Channel 5 programme, Danniella admitted that the prospect of further treatment was daunting.

She said: “I’ve been for umpteen surgeries, I’m coming up to surgery number six at the moment, so it’s quite scary.”

The actress also spoke about the bone loss she claimed to have experienced as she outlined why further reconstruction was needed.

She said: “Since I got older the osteoporosis has set in on my bones. So on this side of my face, I don’t have any bone at all.

“So they’ve got to rebuild all my bones. At the moment it’s filler, but they’ve really got to do a metal bone. It’s got to be put in there.”

Danniella previously received facial reconstruction treatment at Gargash Hospital in the UAE. She has continued to share updates about the process and said earlier this year that she still had several nose operations ahead of her.

Her next scheduled operation is the latest stage of a lengthy course of specialist reconstructive treatment.

Read more: Danniella Westbrook ‘smouldering’ as she wows followers following facial reconstruction surgery

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