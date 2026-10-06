EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Lauren and Mark’s affair is exposed and Kat breaks down

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Craig turns on Denzel after becoming jealous of his growing closeness with Amy.

Meanwhile, Kat is struggling to cope as grief takes hold, while Ryder finds himself under increasing pressure from Ned to be someone he’s not.

And there’s trouble for Mark and Lauren when another Walford resident catches them out. But who has discovered their secret?

Here are 14 EastEnders spoilers for next week (October 12 – 16)…

Craig targets Denzel in EastEnders spoilers

Amy invites Lily over to Craig’s flat (Credit: BBC)

1. Amy struggles to stay away from Craig

Denise encourages Amy to focus on school instead of her mystery new man. But Amy doesn’t listen and struggles to fight her growing feelings for Craig as he demands her attention.

The rest of the teens arrive, much to Amy’s horror (Credit: BBC)

2. Amy gets herself in trouble

With nothing but Craig on her mind, Amy grows distant from her friends. Wanting to put an end to the friction between them, she invites Lily over to Craig’s flat when he’s out. But there is trouble when Lily tells everyone else, and they all descend on the flat.

Amy is shocked when Denzel also arrives at Craig’s flat (Credit: BBC)

3. Jack tries to help

Jack talks to Amy after learning she has been skipping school. But when he grills her, she lies that her struggles are down to Denise’s illness, and Jack feels awful.

Craig is furious when he finds out Amy’s friends have been in his flat (Credit: BBC)

4. Amy’s lies unravel in EastEnders spoilers

While Craig bombards Amy with messages, Penny demands answers from Amy about her secret boyfriend. Amy later finds herself in trouble with Craig when he discovers Denzel’s ID in his flat.

Craig demands to see Amy’s phone (Credit: BBC)

5. Craig gets jealous

Demanding that Amy prove her loyalty to him, Craig asks Amy to show him her phone. She reluctantly agrees, and all hell breaks loose when he finds a shirtless photo of Denzel on there.

Craig finds a shirtless picture of Denzel on Amy’s phone (Credit: BBC)

6. Craig demands answers

Craig sees the photo was sent recently and wants an explanation. While he appears to accept her reasons for having the photo, it’s clear Craig is plotting something as his resentment towards Denzel deepens.

Kat struggles with her grief in EastEnders spoilers

Kat is struggling in the wake of Zoe’s death (Credit: BBC)

7. Kat continues to spiral in EastEnders spoilers

Still struggling in the wake of Zoe’s untimely death, Kat shuts herself away from her family. Jean tries to cheer her up with flowers that remind her of Zoe, but it’s all too much for grieving Kat.

Kat has a breakdown (Credit: BBC)

8. Kat turns to alcohol

Pushing her loved ones away, Kat turns to alcohol to numb the pain of losing Zoe. After suffering a breakdown, Phil steps in to help. But Kat’s behaviour continues to spiral when she returns to The Vic.

Things are tense between Kat and Alfie (Credit: BBC)

9. Is it over for Kat and Alfie?

Kat and Alfie’s marriage hangs in the balance after a huge argument causes emotions to run high. Is this the end for the beloved couple?

Lauren and Mark are caught out in EastEnders spoilers

Mark and Lauren get caught together (Credit: BBC)

10. Mark and Lauren get caught

Mark organises to meet Lauren at Number 31 for a secret afternoon together. However, their tryst is interrupted when they realise someone else is in the house.

Ned reveals he knows about Mark and Lauren’s affair (Credit: BBC)

11. Mark gets bad news in EastEnders spoilers

At Harry’s Barn, Lauren tries to convince Mark that it was probably just a handyman who heard them together. However, it turns out they have got a problem on their hands when Ned reveals it was him who caught them.

Mark is shocked by Ned’s blackmail (Credit: BBC)

12. Ned blackmails Mark

Ned demands a favour from Mark in return for his silence, but nothing can prepare him for what Ned asks. Lauren urges Mark to do whatever it takes to get Ned off their backs, so Mark reluctantly carries out Ned’s orders.

Ryder suffocates as Ned tries to control him in EastEnders spoilers

Ryder is nervous about telling his mum his big news (Credit: BBC)

13. Ned piles the pressure on Ryder

Ned pressures Ryder to get back into football when his old coach gets back in touch. When Nicola learns one of Ryder’s old teammates was targeted after coming out, she understands why Ryder is reluctant to get back into the sport.

Ned overhears Ryder and Gemma talking and takes action (Credit: BBC)

14. Ned hears something he shouldn’t

Ryder opens up to Nicola about the man he’s seeing and admits he’s worried about Ned’s influence on his life.

Nicola encourages Ryder to be honest with Gemma, prompting him to decide that he needs to have an important conversation with his mum that evening.

But Ryder has no idea that Ned has overheard everything. And now Ned knows exactly what Ryder is planning. What will he do next?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns