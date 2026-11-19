EastEnders spoilers follow for today’s episode about Penny, which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer ahead of its TV broadcast.

There’s trouble brewing for Penny and Vinny in today’s EastEnders, as their little white lie about being engaged spirals completely out of control. And just as Vinny appears ready to make things official, Penny’s long-hidden secret threatens to change everything.

It all started when Gina jumped to the wrong conclusion about Vinny having an affair. In a desperate attempt to rescue his disastrous business meeting, she told investor Caitlin that Vinny and Penny were engaged.

Against the odds, the fib actually did the trick, with Caitlin agreeing to help Vinny get his ‘new dad’ app idea off the ground.

Gina thought Vinny was having an affair earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

Penny and Vinny face a grilling

However, as the couple tell Caitlin about their ‘wedding’ plans, Suki comes into the cafe. She is shocked to hear that Vinny and Penny are engaged, and starts to rant at the pair for not telling her.

To make matters worse, Jack then comes into the cafe and hears the commotion. Unlike Suki, Jack is thrilled and says he can’t wait to share the happy news with Denise.

However, despite the lie running away with them, Penny and Vinny have to continue to fib while Caitlin is still there.

By the time Caitlin has gone, Penny and Vinny’s lie has totally snowballed. Jack is buying champagne in The Vic and the whole family know their news.

However, the couple are eventually forced to explain that they aren’t engaged, leaving everyone baffled.

Penny and Vinny have some explaining to do (Credit: BBC)

Vinny makes a huge decision

As everyone questions why they aren’t actually engaged, Vinny soon realises he wants to marry Penny for real. But as he starts proposing to her, Penny races out of The Vic.

Eventually Gina tracks Penny down at Harry’s Bar and realises there’s more than just cold feet bothering her best friend. She grills Penny, and eventually she admits she’s keeping a huge secret from Vinny.

The secret that she has been hiding for months finally comes out, and Penny tells Gina that Vinny might not be Ethan’s dad.

Gina is shocked and understandably wants to know who the dad is. But before Penny can confess anything else, Vinny arrives.

But with the news finally out, Gina is unlikely to let this go.

With EastEnders spoilers for next week revealing that Gina will start demanding answers from Penny, it’s only a matter of time before the truth is revealed, and fans aren’t happy.

Penny confesses her secret to Gina (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans aren’t happy about this latest Penny twist

Viewers are big fans of Penny and Vinny, and no one wants to see the couple split up over this. Fans took to social media to share their frustration over the storyline…

“I wasn’t expecting Penny to confess her paternity doubts,” said one fan on Reddit. “Gina is the last person she should have told if she wanted to keep it secret!”

Someone else agreed: “I’m not ready for Penny’s baby secret to rip Gina and Penny’s friendship apart.” Another fan simply said: “Why do they have to ruin Penny and Vinny? Nobody wants this!”

A third fan also expressed their surprise over Penny’s unexpected confession. “Well, I for one am shocked! Penny has been hiding this secret for so long. Why did she tell Gina?!”

With Penny’s confession now threatening to cause chaos in several relationships, fans will be watching closely to see what happens next.

One thing is clear: Vinny’s hopes of a happy engagement announcement have taken a very unexpected turn.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns