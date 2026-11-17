EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Gina is starting to suspect Penny is hiding a big secret, just as Vinny prepares to pop the question and ask Penny to marry him.
But that’s not the only drama heading to Walford. Denise faces devastating news about her treatment, Nicola makes a shocking discovery, and Ned resorts to blackmail as Lauren and Mark find themselves caught in his plans.
Here are 12 EastEnders spoilers for next week (November 23 – 26)…
Gina gets closer to Penny’s secret in EastEnders spoilers
1. Penny struggles with her bombshell
As Vinny puts together his romantic proposal with Jack, Penny is oblivious to what he is planning. She’s more worried about keeping the truth about Ethan’s paternity a secret and asks Lauren and Oscar for advice.
2. Lauren and Oscar warn Penny
Both Lauren and Oscar agree that telling the truth now won’t help anyone. They urge Penny to keep her secret about Ethan’s dad to herself, but will she listen?
3. Penny reveals her true colours in EastEnders spoilers
Gina plans a trip to Thailand and begs Harry to go with her. However, when Penny hears that Harry might be leaving, her reaction makes Gina realise she is hiding something. Has she worked out the truth?
4. Gina wants answers
Gina grows increasingly desperate for answers. But while she frets, an oblivious Harry helps Vinny plan his proposal to Penny.
5. Tensions reach an all-time high
Things are strained between Penny, Gina, Harry and Vinny in the aftermath of what happened at Harry’s Barn the night before.
Is the truth out? And where does this leave Penny and Vinny?
EastEnders spoilers: Ned blackmails Lauren and Mark
6. EastEnders spoilers: Lauren avoids seeing Mark
Lauren has been keeping her distance from Mark since he declared his love for her. Mark is heartbroken, not realising she is struggling with her own feelings for him. Vicki tries to talk to her brother and encourages him to move on.
7. Things get complicated when Vicki puts her foot in it
The atmosphere is tense between Lauren and Mark when Mark helps Louie get ready for the Christmas play. Things get worse when Vicki comments that Mark is in love with a married woman, oblivious that it is Lauren.
8. Ned uses Mark and Lauren to get what he wants
Just when Mark and Lauren think their situation couldn’t get more complicated, Suki turns down Ned’s offer for No.31 and demands an extra £25k. Desperate for the money, Ned finds Mark and Lauren and blackmails them for the money.
9. Nicola gets involved in Ned’s blackmail
Nicola is horrified when she learns Ned has used the club as collateral for his loan for No.31. She later sees Ned and Mark in a tense exchange and realises Ned is blackmailing him. Nicola offers to help and approaches Suki to stop Ned in his tracks. But what does she have planned?
Denise gets devastating news in EastEnders spoilers
10. Memories of Mick overwhelm Linda
As Elaine organises the Christmas Grotto, Linda is haunted by memories of Mick and gets upset. Callum, Johnny and Elaine intervene and try to cheer Linda up. But is it enough?
11. Phil is worried about Linda’s drinking
Linda is caught off guard when she hears Johnny is up to something, and although she insists she is fine, Phil starts to worry about her. Unconvinced by Linda’s claims she is okay, Phil asks Denise to speak with her. Linda visits Denise in hospital and finally opens up as the friends share a heart-to-heart about the future.
12. Denise gets bad news in EastEnders spoilers
There’s heartbreaking news for Denise when doctors reveal that the need for a stem cell transplant is now greater than ever.
Jack is on hand to offer his support, but there’s also a glimmer of hope when he reveals that he’s landed the lead role in the Walford Christmas play. Determined to be there to watch him, Denise vows to attend, despite the doctors’ concerns.
Can her positive attitude help her through what’s ahead, or will her health take another worrying turn?
Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns