EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Gina is starting to suspect Penny is hiding a big secret, just as Vinny prepares to pop the question and ask Penny to marry him.

But that’s not the only drama heading to Walford. Denise faces devastating news about her treatment, Nicola makes a shocking discovery, and Ned resorts to blackmail as Lauren and Mark find themselves caught in his plans.

Here are 12 EastEnders spoilers for next week (November 23 – 26)…

Gina gets closer to Penny’s secret in EastEnders spoilers

Vinny and Jack plan the proposal (Credit: BBC)

1. Penny struggles with her bombshell

As Vinny puts together his romantic proposal with Jack, Penny is oblivious to what he is planning. She’s more worried about keeping the truth about Ethan’s paternity a secret and asks Lauren and Oscar for advice.

Lauren and Oscar give Penny their support (Credit: BBC)

2. Lauren and Oscar warn Penny

Both Lauren and Oscar agree that telling the truth now won’t help anyone. They urge Penny to keep her secret about Ethan’s dad to herself, but will she listen?

Gina wants Harry to come to Thailand with her (Credit: BBC)

3. Penny reveals her true colours in EastEnders spoilers

Gina plans a trip to Thailand and begs Harry to go with her. However, when Penny hears that Harry might be leaving, her reaction makes Gina realise she is hiding something. Has she worked out the truth?

Harry helps Vinny plan his proposal to Penny (Credit: BBC)

4. Gina wants answers

Gina grows increasingly desperate for answers. But while she frets, an oblivious Harry helps Vinny plan his proposal to Penny.

What has Gina unearthed? (Credit: BBC)

5. Tensions reach an all-time high

Things are strained between Penny, Gina, Harry and Vinny in the aftermath of what happened at Harry’s Barn the night before.

Is the truth out? And where does this leave Penny and Vinny?

EastEnders spoilers: Ned blackmails Lauren and Mark

Vicki gives Mark some love advice (Credit: BBC)

6. EastEnders spoilers: Lauren avoids seeing Mark

Lauren has been keeping her distance from Mark since he declared his love for her. Mark is heartbroken, not realising she is struggling with her own feelings for him. Vicki tries to talk to her brother and encourages him to move on.

Mark is feeling heartbroken (Credit: BBC)

7. Things get complicated when Vicki puts her foot in it

The atmosphere is tense between Lauren and Mark when Mark helps Louie get ready for the Christmas play. Things get worse when Vicki comments that Mark is in love with a married woman, oblivious that it is Lauren.

Suki causes trouble for Ned (Credit: BBC)

8. Ned uses Mark and Lauren to get what he wants

Just when Mark and Lauren think their situation couldn’t get more complicated, Suki turns down Ned’s offer for No.31 and demands an extra £25k. Desperate for the money, Ned finds Mark and Lauren and blackmails them for the money.

Ned and Nicola are at war again (Credit: BBC)

9. Nicola gets involved in Ned’s blackmail

Nicola is horrified when she learns Ned has used the club as collateral for his loan for No.31. She later sees Ned and Mark in a tense exchange and realises Ned is blackmailing him. Nicola offers to help and approaches Suki to stop Ned in his tracks. But what does she have planned?

Denise gets devastating news in EastEnders spoilers

Linda is haunted by memories of Mick (Credit: BBC)

10. Memories of Mick overwhelm Linda

As Elaine organises the Christmas Grotto, Linda is haunted by memories of Mick and gets upset. Callum, Johnny and Elaine intervene and try to cheer Linda up. But is it enough?

Phil thinks Linda is hiding something (Credit: BBC)

11. Phil is worried about Linda’s drinking

Linda is caught off guard when she hears Johnny is up to something, and although she insists she is fine, Phil starts to worry about her. Unconvinced by Linda’s claims she is okay, Phil asks Denise to speak with her. Linda visits Denise in hospital and finally opens up as the friends share a heart-to-heart about the future.

Linda and Denise have a heart-to-heart (Credit: BBC)

12. Denise gets bad news in EastEnders spoilers

There’s heartbreaking news for Denise when doctors reveal that the need for a stem cell transplant is now greater than ever.

Jack is on hand to offer his support, but there’s also a glimmer of hope when he reveals that he’s landed the lead role in the Walford Christmas play. Determined to be there to watch him, Denise vows to attend, despite the doctors’ concerns.

Can her positive attitude help her through what’s ahead, or will her health take another worrying turn?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns