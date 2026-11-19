Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Ruby. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch now on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s Emmerdale sees Sadie back to her familiar tricks, as she finds another way to manipulate Caleb and get him alone with her.

Ruby has a major business meeting coming up and is understandably feeling the pressure. She’s desperate for everything to go smoothly, but disaster strikes when she opens her laptop and discovers her presentation hasn’t saved properly.

With the clock ticking, Ruby panics and asks Sadie to rearrange the meeting while she gets to work rewriting the presentation.

Sadie pretends to be Ruby in today’s Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Sadie reels Caleb in

However, Sadie spies an opportunity to spend more time with Caleb, and ‘forgets’ to cancel the meeting.

Instead, the client arrives, and Sadie pretends to be Ruby. She flirts up a storm with a bewildered Caleb, who has no choice but to go along with the charade if he wants to pull off Ruby’s deal.

However, as Sadie lavishes him with attention, Caleb is quietly horrified about the whole thing.

Luckily for Sadie, the deal goes well and the client signs on the dotted line. However, Caleb later launches into an attack on Sadie, telling her never to pull a stunt like that again.

Sneaky Sadie isn’t about to be put off, and tells Caleb to have a glass of wine to toast their new business deal. And, as the pair share a drink, Caleb relaxes as the wine flows. Soon Sadie launches in for a kiss, and Caleb struggles to refuse once again…

The only problem is, this time, someone has seen them. The pair race out into the depot to see who it was, but they’ve vanished. Was it Ruby who caught them? Or someone else entirely?

Who catches them kissing? (Credit: ITV)

Ruby and Graham bond in Emmerdale

Meanwhile, at the Woolpack, Ruby and Graham strike up an unlikely friendship. Graham can sense that Ruby is stressed as she tries to rewrite her presentation.

Ruby asks Graham how he copes with life on the wagon, and he admits being sober is hard. However, the pair chat, and Graham offers Ruby advice about her own drinking. She admits that she thinks she is close to having a problem with alcohol, and he talks her through her feelings.

However, fans think this new friendship could develop into something more when Sadie and Caleb’s affair is exposed…

Graham and Ruby strike up a bond today (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict romance for Ruby and Graham

Viewers have pointed out that Graham and Ruby had great on-screen chemistry today. But could this mean there is romance on the cards for the pair?

“I can easily see Graham and Ruby having an affair or even a romance after she finds out about his cheating,” said one fan on Reddit. “I’m pretty sure it was Graham who caught Caleb and Sadie kissing at the end.”

Another fan agreed: “Ruby and Graham had great chemistry in that scene. I think they would be good to watch together.”

A third fan also called for the friends to become a couple. “Am I the only one thinking that Ruby and Graham could be a cute couple if Caleb and Ruby split?” they said on Reddit. “At the very least, I love their friendship. It’s nice to see them offering each other mutual support.”

With Caleb and Sadie getting increasingly close behind Ruby’s back, and Graham offering Ruby the support she needs, could Emmerdale be laying the groundwork for a new couple?

Read more: ‘It’s so obvious!’ Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘clue’ that Tom King will die on Christmas Day