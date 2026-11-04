‘This changes everything!’ Emmerdale fans stunned as ITVX episode reveals secret twist for Caleb and Sadie

Emmerdale spoilers follow for this article about Caleb. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch now on ITVX and YouTube.

Caleb’s secret fling with Sadie is already threatening to blow up in his face, and today’s Emmerdale episode brings another unexpected twist.

Yesterday, viewers discovered that Caleb and Sadie had slept together behind Ruby’s back. But while Sadie insisted to Joe that nothing had happened between them, it seems her reasons for keeping quiet were rather more complicated than first thought.

At the end of yesterday’s episode, Sadie lied when Joe questioned her about spending the night with Caleb. Rather than revealing their night of passion, she kept the truth to herself, seemingly because she was developing genuine feelings for him.

Caleb asks Sadie to move out (Credit: ITV)

Caleb drops a bombshell

Today’s Emmerdale sees Caleb struggling to hide his guilty secret from Ruby. While she is promising to turn over a new leaf and stop drinking, he is secretly wondering how long it will be before she finds out he has cheated.

After spotting Caleb and Ruby in the village, Joe decides to start the ball rolling as he plots his revenge on the pair. He visits Caleb and tells him that Sadie has been working for him. As the penny drops for Caleb, he is fuming to learn he has been tricked.

However, Caleb messes up royally when he assumes Joe knows about his night with Sadie and asks if he paid Sadie to sleep with him. Having unwittingly revealed the secret that Sadie refused to give up, he has no idea what damage he’s just done.

Joe manipulates Caleb into tripping up over his own lies (Credit: ITV)

Caleb lashes out at Sadie in Emmerdale

Fuming, Caleb heads over to see Sadie and yells at her for telling Joe. She is adamant she didn’t tell him anything, and that whatever he knows didn’t come from her.

As she asks exactly what Joe said, Caleb relays their conversation. Soon he realises that he is the one who let the bombshell secret slip – right into the hands of his worst enemy.

Sadie tries to do damage control, telling Caleb it’s their word against Joe’s and that Ruby will never believe him.

However, when Caleb asks why she slept with him if it wasn’t because of Joe, she admits she wanted to.

It dawns on Caleb that Sadie has genuine feelings for him, and he is shocked. He quickly tells her nothing will ever happen between them, and she tells him she understands.

Caleb accidentally reveals his own secret today (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans aren’t happy with Caleb

But after already complaining yesterday that Caleb didn’t listen to Cain’s warning about shady Sadie, fans are still annoyed at the soap.

They have taken to social media to complain that Emmerdale has changed Caleb and that he would never have fallen for Sadie’s recent games, or Joe’s trick today…

“What on earth have Emmerdale done to Caleb?” said one fan on X. “They have completely changed his character just for this storyline.”

Someone else agreed: “Caleb gets dumber every episode. He just tells Joe about sleeping with Sadie without proof that she actually told him that.”

“Caleb admitting to Joe that he slept with Sadie is so unlike him. This changes everything,” added a third viewer. “Ruby will definitely find out, probably at Christmas.”

Sadie sets her sights on Caleb in Emmerdale

Later, Sadie agrees to leave Caleb and Ruby’s home, seemingly keen to keep Caleb on side.

She moves in with Vanessa and reassures her new housemate that there won’t be any drama. Sadie insists she wants to concentrate on working hard and quietly putting her life back together.

However, her next move suggests she might not be quite ready to give up on Caleb.

When she spots him with Ruby across the village, Sadie makes a telling remark about good things coming to those who wait.

So, is she genuinely prepared to move on, or does she have her sights set on winning Caleb from Ruby?

Read more: ‘It’s so obvious!’ Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘clue’ that Tom King will die on Christmas Day