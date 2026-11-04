Strictly Come Dancing star Jaime Winstone has been dealt a devastating blow after an injury has left her unable to take part in this weekend’s live show.

The actress, 41, has suffered a torn abdominal muscle during rehearsals, with the BBC announcing the news on Wednesday afternoon.

But Jaime’s Strictly journey isn’t over just yet. She and professional dance partner Carlos Gu have been given a bye into next week’s show under the competition’s rules, allowing her time to recover and receive medical treatment.

Carlos Gu and Jaime Winstone will miss Strictly this weekend (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative)

Strictly star Jaime Winstone ‘devastated’ as doctors demand complete rest

The setback couldn’t have come at a more frustrating time for Jaime, who has been battling to keep her place in the competition.

Opening up about the injury, the actress revealed just how much pain she is experiencing. She also explained why she has no choice but to take a break from the ballroom.

“I am absolutely devastated not to be dancing this weekend due to a torn abdominal muscle,” Jaime said in an emotional statement. “I am in considerable pain, and my doctors have advised complete rest to give my body the best possible chance to heal.

“As frustrating as it is, I have to put my health first and follow their advice to step away from dancing this week.”

Despite her disappointment, Jaime made sure to thank those who have been cheering her on throughout the series. She also shared her hopes of being reunited with Carlos on the dance floor as soon as possible.

She said: “I love every moment of dancing and performing with Carlos, and I am praying for a speedy recovery so that I can continue this magical journey.

“I want to thank everyone for their incredible support so far. It means more than you know. Wishing everyone on the show all the luck, love and strength for Saturday night and I hope to be back on that dance floor very soon.”

The BBC has also addressed Jaime’s absence, confirming that the pair will progress to the next round without performing this Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “Due to injury, Jaime Winstone has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, she will not dance in this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing. In line with the rules of the show, Jaime and Carlos will receive a bye through to next week when it is hoped they will be able to dance again. We wish Jaime the very best as she continues her recovery.”

Carlos Gu and Jaime Winstone have received a bye through to next week (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Jaime’s difficult Strictly journey after two dance-offs

It’s another hurdle for Jaime and Carlos, who have already endured their fair share of stressful moments on the BBC dance competition.

The actress previously opened up about the emotional impact of finding herself in the bottom two. She admitted that the prospect of being voted off brought back painful insecurities from her school days, leaving her feeling particularly exposed in front of millions watching at home.

Even so, Jaime has refused to give up without a fight.

Her first brush with elimination came in week two, when she and Carlos were saved following a dance-off against Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden.

The pair found themselves fighting for survival once again in late October, this time alongside Shaun Wright-Phillips and Alexis Warr.

It proved a nail-biting result, with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke choosing to keep Jaime in the competition. Head judge Shirley Ballas disagreed, casting her vote in favour of Shaun.

Throughout the ups and downs, Carlos has remained firmly in Jaime’s corner. The professional dancer has spoken proudly about her progress, applauding her improving technique, determination and ability to bounce back from difficult weeks.

Can Jaime Winstone make her Strictly Come Dancing comeback?

Thankfully for Jaime, missing Saturday’s performance doesn’t automatically mean saying goodbye to Strictly.

The BBC’s rules allow contestants who are unable to dance because of illness or a sudden injury to miss one live show and move directly into the following week’s competition.

Read more: Strictly’s Lawrence Robb emotional on It Takes Two as fans declare he was ‘robbed’ after elimination

However, whether Jaime will be fit enough to return next weekend remains uncertain.

For now, the actress must follow her doctors’ instructions and give her torn abdominal muscle the rest it needs. Any return to rehearsals and the live show will depend on receiving medical clearance.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, November 7, at 6.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

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