Katie Price, 48, ‘getting flirty’ with AI mogul, 32, days after flashing wedding ring from Lee Andrews

Katie Price reportedly “exchanged numbers” with OhChat co-founder Felix Henderson during a flirty evening at London’s Glamour Awards.

The Sun obtained pictures of the pair at Tuesday’s event. Katie, 48, and Felix, 32, were said to have shared drinks in the VIP area.

Their encounter follows renewed speculation about Katie and estranged husband Lee Andrews getting back together.

Katie was reportedly seen getting flirty with a younger man (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Felix Henderson’s connection to Katie Price

Felix is co-founder and chief operating officer of OhChat, a London-based AI company.

The report says he started his career as a journalist before moving into brand consulting. His work included companies such as BMW and Microsoft.

OhChat offers users AI boyfriend and girlfriend companions. The app lets users interact with AI digital versions of real content creators. Those digital characters operate autonomously.

It also offers adult content, where Katie already features on the platform through her Page Three persona, Jordan.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

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Katie Price and Lee Andrews’ reunion speculation

Katie and Lee split in September, and their marriage had lasted nine months.

Over Halloween weekend, Katie wore her wedding ring during a night out in Manchester. Lee, 43, had also been pictured wearing his ring in social media posts.

He tagged Katie in a romantic post about soulmates. She shared the same message hours later, but without tagging him, the paper added.

Meanwhile, Katie deleted photos of the pair from her social media in October.

Lee also refollowed Katie on Instagram and made his account private, and his account now follows only Katie.

When approached last week, her representative said they were not back together, as far as they were aware.

Katie Price’s reported Lee Andrews documentary appearance

Katie is also reportedly set to appear in a documentary examining Lee’s story.

The planned Sky programme will be made by Mindhouse, which Louis Theroux co-owns. An insider told the paper it would feature a range of voices, rather than centre on one contributor.

No broadcast date was given in the report.

Read more: Katie Price reveals next surgery plans after saying she looked ‘distorted’

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