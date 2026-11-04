Katie Price reveals next surgery plans after saying she looked ‘distorted’

Katie Price says she is planning more surgery in February next year after discussing cosmetic work backstage in London.

The 48-year-old discussed her plans in footage posted on The Two Brewers’ Instagram. The clip comes from a backstage conversation during an appearance at the Clapham venue.

The former glamour model has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures, including facelifts, lip fillers and nose surgery.

Katie has said she will be having more work done (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price shares she’s having more surgery next year

Backstage at the venue, Katie held the skin around her eyes while discussing the procedure.

She said: “I’m doing that in February.”

A fox-eye lift raises the outer corners of the eyes to create a more lifted shape.

She previously underwent a fox-eye procedure in Turkey in August 2025. That followed an eye and brow lift in 2022.

Separately, Katie reportedly announced plans for a nose job in June. She said: “Oh my god my nose still looks wonky but I’m going to have a nose job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEST OF CLAPHAM | Clapham’s Biggest News Page (@bestofclaphamldn)

Katie’s chin Botox regret

Her February remark follows a different experience she described earlier this year, involving Botox injected into her chin.

Speaking about that treatment on her podcast, Katie said she felt unable to move her lower lip.

Katie said: “My mouth looks distorted.”

She explained that the treatment was intended to smooth her chin, but said she would not have it again.

Katie also said she had declined Botox above her lip, which she understood could create a lifting effect. She expressed relief at that decision because she believed it could have affected her ability to speak.

During the same comments, Katie said she had always been honest about the procedures she had undergone. She explained that she felt she should tell people about treatments and whether she thought they were worthwhile.

Katie has also discussed her approach to surgery on Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection. She said she was listening more to surgeons. She also advised people to wait until at least 21 before having cosmetic surgery.

Read more: Katie Price channels Jordan persona for ‘iconic’ Halloween costume in sheer lingerie

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