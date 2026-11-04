Strictly star Fleur East shares update on baby number two after revealing she felt ‘very broody’

Fleur East says she has moved on from her Strictly presenting disappointment, while admitting she has been feeling broody.

The 39-year-old discussed career setbacks and family life in an exclusive interview with OK!.

She had missed out on Strictly’s main presenting roles. The magazine also reported her departure from spin-off It Takes Two.

Fleur currently has a daughter with her husband (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fleur East on feeling broody and another home birth

Fleur told the magazine that spending time around babies for an SMA Nutrition campaign had left her feeling “very broody.”

She and her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin welcomed their daughter Nova in March 2024. The couple got married in 2019, five years before becoming parents.

Her first birth took place at home, with close family and a midwife present. She previously described labour as her toughest experience, while crediting hypnobirthing and medical support with helping her through it.

Adjusting afterwards wasn’t instant: she also opened up about physical and hormonal changes, and not quite feeling herself.

In the new interview, she said if she were to have another child, she would consider another home birth if she didn’t have a high-risk pregnancy.

“It’s the only experience I’ve had so it’s where I feel most comfortable,” she said.

“Although, filling up a birthing pool from the tap took hours so I would be grateful for a birthing suite where that’s already done – and gas and air that just flows through the system.”

She added: “I got through seven canisters of gas and air and my midwife was freaking out, saying, ‘Slow down. We don’t have an unlimited supply of this!’”

Fleur has also previously credited Strictly with strengthening her marriage, saying the experience helped the couple appreciate each other again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleur East (@fleureast)

Fleur on moving past her Strictly disappointment

For Fleur, Strictly had brought a move from the dance floor to the presenting sofa.

She competed in 2022 and joined It Takes Two in 2023, taking over from Rylan Clark. Her debut drew praise from viewers for her natural interviewing style and her partnership with Janette Manrara.

Rylan supported her as she stepped into the role, having left to explore other opportunities.

Before Strictly, she had finished as runner-up on The X Factor in 2014. That earlier competition led to a record deal with Simon Cowell’s label, Syco.

Now, she wants to celebrate other people’s success rather than take rejection personally.

Explaining her outlook, Fleur said: “I don’t really take anything too personally, to be honest.”

She added that she believes her turn will come again, and would appreciate the same support when it does.

Read more: Brutal warning Alexandra Burke gave ‘mentally drained’ Fleur East over working with Simon Cowell’s label

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