Gary has waved goodbye to The Great British Bake Off 2026 after becoming the seventh contestant to leave the tent.

The 67-year-old narrowly missed out on a place in the quarter-final following a tricky Free From Party week, while fellow baker Gabe had plenty to celebrate after being named Star Baker.

And it seems Gary wasn’t exactly surprised by the result. Following his departure, he admitted to Channel 4 that Free From week was his least favourite, having spent less time practising that particular type of baking at home.

Viewers have since shared their thoughts on Gary’s exit, with many of them feeling disappointed over the result.

Gary has left The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Great British Bake Off 2026 star Gary reacts to being sent home

It was Alison Hammond who broke the news that Gary’s time in the famous tent had come to an end. But rather than dwell on his disappointment, the baker was keen to celebrate just how far he’d managed to get.

He said: “It’s alright don’t worry, no worries. I am really really proud, yeah I just didn’t expect to get this far. My main aim was to get to Week 3, and now it’s my turn to go.”

In fact, Gary later confessed he’d already had a feeling his number was up before Alison revealed the judges’ decision.

There was certainly no shortage of affection from the remaining contestants, who came together for a group hug as they said their goodbyes. The kind words didn’t stop there either, with more supportive messages following his exit.

Viewers also shared their disappointment over the result on X. One person said: “Gary deserved so much better.”

Another commented: “GARY I AM DEVASTATED.”

Someone else added: “I definitely think Connie should have gone over Gary.”

Gary reveals his best moments from the Bake Off tent

Although his Bake Off adventure is over, Gary has plenty of happy memories to look back on. And one particularly special moment involved none other than Paul Hollywood.

During his interview with Channel 4, Gary explained how much it meant to hear Paul call him a good baker, describing the judge’s praise as one of his proudest achievements.

When it came to the challenges themselves, Gary picked the Pastry Week Showstopper as his favourite. He particularly appreciated the chance to tackle something outside his usual baking routine.

And who could forget his brief stint as a Bake Off judge?

Back in week two, Noel Fielding invited Gary to take Paul’s place on the judging panel. The arrangement didn’t last long, though, as Paul soon returned and jokingly pushed him out of the way.

It was clearly a moment that stuck with Gary, alongside his dancing with Alison Hammond and the friendships he made with the other baking enthusiasts.

The experience also helped him grow in confidence. Gary revealed he’d picked up valuable lessons from his fellow contestants, become more comfortable around the cameras and made progress in tackling his imposter syndrome.

He even managed to leave with a couple of keepsakes, taking his Bake Off apron and water bottle home with him.

And despite the disappointment of missing the quarter-finals, Gary had nothing but lovely things to say about his time on the programme.

Speaking during Tuesday’s episode, he declared: “This is probably one of the best experiences I have ever had in my life. Yes it has – it’s been brilliant.”

Gabe won Star Baker on this week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Fancy following Gary into the Bake Off tent? Series 18 applications are open

If watching Gary’s journey has inspired you to have a go yourself, there’s good news. Applications for The Great British Bake Off series 18 are officially open.

Hopeful home bakers can put themselves forward for the Channel 4 favourite by visiting applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

And Gary certainly thinks it’s worth giving it a shot. He’s encouraged other amateur bakers to apply and has made it clear that leaving the competition won’t mean putting away his mixing bowls for good.

There’s also more Bake Off chat to enjoy, with Jon Richardson hosting GBBO: Second Helpings alongside regular guest Judi Love, offering further reaction to Free From week and Gary’s departure.

Read more: Great British Bake Off fans issue order to Nigella Lawson after spotting ‘grim’ habit: ‘Stop!’

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday November 10, 2026.

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