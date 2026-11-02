Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster reveals moment Jerry Hall confronted him in scenes ‘cut’ from show

Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster says he all but admitted being a Traitor to Jerry Hall in scenes viewers never saw.

The comedian, 41, recalled the unaired confrontation on Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach podcast.

He said the encounter happened before his televised roundtable confession and banishment. Jerry, 70, had challenged him directly about his secret role.

James Acaster has opened up about a confrontation on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

James Acaster says roundtable comments on Celebrity Traitors were cut

James said he deliberately spoke up during roundtable discussions because he associated quiet contestants with being Traitors.

“I said a lot more around that roundtable than the edit would suggest,” he explained.

But he said keeping viewers guessing about the Traitors’ votes meant some of those contributions disappeared.

His explanation was that comments signalling his preferred target could spoil the eventual reveal.

“Most of the time, they want to keep how the Traitors vote as a surprise,” he told Alan.

Jerry Hall’s accusation never made Celebrity Traitors

The confrontation with Jerry was another moment James had expected to see included.

Describing their encounter, he said she approached him face-to-face and accused him of being a Traitor.

Rather than deny it, he recalled answering: “I think it might be me as well, Jerry.”

According to James, Jerry then described him as “sneaky”. He agreed with her assessment and again suggested she could be right, before she walked away.

James said he thought the exchange would make the edit, but it never appeared.

Jerry was eventually banished as a Faithful, while James remained until the penultimate episode.

Jerry Hall reportedly accused James of being a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

How James Acaster left Celebrity Traitors

James started the competition as a Faithful before Maya Jama and Richard E Grant recruited him as a Traitor.

He later struggled to defend himself during questions about Ross Kemp’s murder in plain sight.

Michael Sheen challenged him at the penultimate roundtable, where James admitted he was a Traitor and said he had not wanted his new role.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors filming ‘halted’ as James Acaster ‘reached breaking point in unseen moment’

The comedian told the other players he had only wanted to help the Faithfuls catch Traitors.

He then received the most votes and was banished.

The series ended with Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft winning as Faithfuls. Each secured £41,500 for charity, with the winnings going to Choose Love and Refugee Council.

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