Strictly Come Dancing’s first ever three-couple dance-off took place tonight, but who left the competition?

Lawrence Robb, Bethany Antonia and Jaime Winstone were all in the dreaded dance-off alongside their professional partners.

Each pair performed their routines again for the judges, before the panel decided who was going home. It comes after Saturday’s live show was a Halloween special.

A triple dance-off took place on Strictly this weekend for the first time (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Who left Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

Lawrence Robb and his professional partner Jowita Przystał left the competition following Strictly’s first triple dance-off during Sunday’s results show.

Each couple performed their spooky routines again. Bethany and Nancy Xu performed their Jive to I’m In Love With a Monster by Fifth Harmony.

Meanwhile, Jaime and Carlos Gu did their Salsa to Filthy / Gorgeous by Scissor Sisters.

Lawrence and Jowita performed their Tango to Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr.

It then came down to the judges, who decided which couple should be eliminated.

Head judge Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood all decided to eliminate Lawrence and Jowita.

With three votes against them, this meant Lawrence and Jowita would be the next couple to go home.

Motsi Mabuse, who had the deciding vote this week, said if her vote was needed, she would have also chosen to eliminate Lawrence and Jowita.

Lawrence Robb and his professional partner Jowita Przystał were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Viewers react as Lawrence Robb leaves Strictly Come Dancing

Viewers were gutted to see Emmerdale actor Lawrence leave the competition. One person said on X: “Gutted for Lawrence and Jowita, wrong choice.”

Another wrote: “Gutted because if it had been a two-way dance-off, I bet Lawrence wouldn’t have been standing there.”

Someone else added: “I’m gutted for Lawrence and Jowita.”

However, others thought it was the right decision.

Strictly’s first triple dance-off is criticised by viewers

Meanwhile, viewers were also critical of the new dance-off format.

One person commented: “What is the point of a three-way dance-off if only one couple is leaving? Pointless nonsense.”

Another added: “Sorry only one couple is being eliminated? What’s the point of a triple dance-off????”

A third wrote: “Utterly baffling. I have no idea why it’s being introduced.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas under fire for comment to Bethany Antonia: ‘No words’

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday, November 7 from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Did the right person leave Strictly tonight? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.