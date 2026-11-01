Josh Widdicombe drew complaints from some Strictly Come Dancing viewers after presenting Halloween Week in a plain suit.

The 43-year-old appeared alongside fellow hosts Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe, but their styling wasn’t identical.

Emma wore a long red gown. Johannes opted for a black lace two-piece, giving both looks a darker edge than Josh’s straightforward tailoring.

Some Strictly Come Dancing viewers were disappointed in Josh Widdicombe’s plain outfit (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe sparks Strictly Come Dancing complaints with Halloween look

Some viewers wanted Josh to embrace fancy dress for the themed episode.

One viewer wrote on X: “If Josh can’t be bothered to put on so much as a Dracula cape and fangs, then get rid. What a killjoy. Useless and looks out of place.”

Another said: “So disappointed in Josh. He could have at least put in some effort on a Halloween costume.”

A third commented: “Josh could have at least made an effort with dressing up a bit for Halloween.”

However, not everyone blamed Josh. Some suggested that he may not have had a say in the matter.

Others pointed out that former hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman also avoided Halloween costumes when they presented the special each year.

One person wrote: “Josh wore a costume on The Last Leg yesterday, so he’s definitely up for costumes. Must have been a Strictly producers’ choice.”

Another added: “I think saying Josh hasn’t bothered is unfair. He probably has very little say in what he wears.”

Someone else said: “Tess and Claudia didn’t [dress up], so they’re just carrying it on.”

The Strictly Come Dancing judges dressed up for the spooky special (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judges’ costumes for Halloween special

The judges had gone much bigger with their transformations for the spooky special.

Craig Revel Horwood appeared as the devil, while Anton Du Beke dressed as an angel. Shirley Ballas became the ice queen, and Motsi Mabuse wore a faerie queen costume.

The special marked week six of the competition, with contestants also dressing up for their routines.

BBC dismisses speculation about Strictly hosts Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe

The Halloween complaints come separately from claims about the future of Strictly’s new presenting trio.

The Daily Mail claimed BBC bosses were considering changes for next year’s series, after just one run together. The paper also claimed bosses were questioning whether choosing three presenters had been a mistake.

However, the BBC rejected that speculation.

A BBC spokesperson told Metro: “This is pure and utter speculation.”

Josh, Emma and Johannes took over hosting duties from Tess and Claudia for the current series.

When is Strictly Come Dancing next on?

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday, November 1, at 7.10pm on BBC One. It will see the next couple eliminated from the series.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Lawrence Robb addresses Katya Jones’ words about his performance

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