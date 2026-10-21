Strictly Come Dancing’s new hosting line-up looks set to stay put for another series, according to former professional James Jordan.

This year’s series saw Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe take over hosting duties after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman departed the BBC show last year.

However, the trio have received a mixed response from viewers, with some fans questioning whether Strictly really needs three hosts.

Despite the debate, James believes the BBC is unlikely to make any major changes when the next series rolls around.

James Jordan gave his verdict on the Strictly Come Dancing hosts (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing will keep same hosts next year, says James Jordan

Speaking to us on behalf of WhichBingo, James was asked whether he expects Strictly to stick with Emma, Josh and Johannes.

“I think the BBC will, because they won’t want to admit that they’ve got it wrong. It’s almost like they need to give them another year just to admit it,” he said.

James went on to compare the new line-up with Claudia, praising her ability to react naturally to whatever happens during the live show.

He said: “I just don’t see it’s ever going to be like — when you’re in Claudia’s area, Claudia is spontaneous, quick-witted, super intelligent, knows how to switch, knows how to react to things that are going on.

“That’s the sign of a good natural host. Whether you’ve done it before or not, it’s either innate in you or it’s not. I don’t believe that Johannes will ever be able to do that.”

James was also critical of the trio as a whole, admitting that he doesn’t think the three-host format works for the show.

James explained: “I don’t want to see Emma standing next to [Josh] and trying to joke and things like that.

“It kind of, again, detracts from what the show is about. We’ve never had that before. Now, all of a sudden, they’re trying to crack jokes with each other. I just don’t particularly like it myself.”

Josh, Emma and Johannes are the new Strictly hosts (Credit: BBC)

Who will leave Strictly Come Dancing next?

As the competition continues, another Strictly Come Dancing elimination is just around the corner. So, who could be heading home next?

James believes Shaun Wright-Phillips and his professional partner Alexis Warr could be in danger.

Read more: Janette Manrara says she’s glad Strictly husband Aljaz Skorjanec has been voted off show

He said: “Shaun and Alexis, potentially. I think there’s going to be a shock one, though. John and Katya, no. Cach and Maddie, no — it depends what dance they’ve got, because they’re not doing great. Tabby and Mark, no. Oh, I see — it could be Bethany and Nancy again, because they weren’t great.”

Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu found themselves in the dance-off last weekend, but the judges chose to save them. Dame Sarah Storey and her partner Julian Caillon were instead eliminated.

James has discussed more of the latest Strictly Come Dancing series in his WhichBingo blog.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.30pm on BBC One on Saturday October 24, 2026.

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