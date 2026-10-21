Janette Manrara says she’s glad Strictly husband Aljaz Skorjanec has been voted off show

Janette Manrara has found a happy upside to her husband Aljaz Skorjanec’s early Strictly Come Dancing exit.

Speaking to the Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards, she explained why the departure had a family upside.

Janette revealed why she’s happy her husband Aljaz is out of Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Janette Manrara on Aljaz Skorjanec’s Strictly exit

The couple has a three-year-old daughter, and Janette said his departure meant they could enjoy more time at home.

“But hopefully Aljaz will come back next year and do it again. For her, we were really sad because it’s her only experience of Strictly. But on a selfish level, I get him at home, which is lovely,” she admitted.

Having both competed as Strictly professionals for years, Janette said they understood the realities of the competition.

Aljaz and Melanie had been eliminated two weeks before the awards interview. Both shared messages on social media after their exit, with Aljaz thanking the BBC show for pairing them.

He praised the support they received and described their time dancing together as something he would always cherish.

“I thoroughly enjoyed every single day in rehearsals and will cherish our moments on the Strictly floor forever,” he said.

Melanie, meanwhile, apologised for leaving and thanked viewers for supporting her. She also wished the remaining contestants well and paid tribute to Aljaz’s teaching and character.

Janette and Aljaz share a daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Janette Manrara backs Strictly’s new presenting line-up

Janette also discussed a series of changes across Strictly and its companion programme, It Takes Two.

Ellie Taylor has replaced Janette and Fleur East on the spin-off. Strictly itself has introduced new hosts and a different format.

Janette felt Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departures offered an opportunity to give the main show a fresh look.

She was positive about how the new team had handled it. “But I think they’re doing a great job!” she said.

Janette said she was especially proud of her close friend Johannes, praising his move into live Saturday-night television.

She acknowledged the demands of that role, but felt he had coped impressively after taking it on.

The presenter also praised Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe as she discussed the show’s revamped hosting team.

She was particularly impressed by Emma, saying she would love to be able to present like her.

Read more: ‘Excited’ Janette Manrara announces first role following Strictly axe: ‘This one is a conversation starter’

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