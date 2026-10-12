Melanie Walters has broken her silence after her Strictly Come Dancing exit left some viewers questioning the judges’ decision.

The actress took to Instagram following Sunday’s dance-off, where she thanked everyone who had supported her throughout the competition and praised her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec as an “amazing teacher”.

She also sent her best wishes to the celebrities still battling it out on the dancefloor.

Melanie penned: “So sorry to be leaving the show. Huge thanks for all your support.”

Shaun Wright-Phillips and Melanie Walters were in the Strictly Come Dancing dance-off on Sunday night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing viewers question Melanie Walters’ elimination

Melanie’s departure left some Strictly Come Dancing viewers disappointed, with several taking to X to question why she wasn’t saved.

One person wrote: “Melanie should have 100% been saved.”

Another said: “The right two in the dance-off but I do think Melanie danced better.”

Someone else commented: “I’m no expert but I couldn’t believe the judges saved Shaun. Thought Melanie danced much better.”

Not everyone agreed, though, with other viewers insisting it was the “right decision”.

The Gavin and Stacey actress became the second celebrity eliminated after facing Shaun Wright-Phillips and Alexis Warr in the dance-off.

However, the judging panel was split when it came to deciding which couple should remain in the competition.

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Melanie and Aljaz, while Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas opted for Shaun and Alexis.

Melanie Walters and Aljaz Skorjanec say goodbye

Melanie’s view of her Strictly chances was somewhat different from that of the viewers who had wanted her to stay.

Speaking to host Emma Willis after the result, she revealed that she had actually expected to leave the competition the previous week.

Aljaz, meanwhile, paid tribute to everything she had put into their partnership, telling her: “You showed me what hard work really is and what it means.”

Melanie’s Instagram farewell was also met with plenty of support, including from her Gavin and Stacey co-star Joanna Page.

Joanna said she was proud of Melanie.

Her Strictly co-stars also rallied around her. Pro dancer Lauren Oakley, who is partnered with Graeme Hall, commented: “Beautiful lady, beautiful dancer. I will miss you.”

Carlos Gu added: “We love you Mel!!!! You were an absolutely star!”

Meanwhile, fellow Strictly contestant Lacey Turner wrote: “We love you Mel.”

Melanie praised Aljaz as an “amazing teacher” (Credit: BBC)

Melanie Walters’ final Strictly scores

Melanie had actually finished Saturday’s performances slightly ahead of Shaun on the judges’ leaderboard.

Her Charleston with Aljaz earned 17 points, with the pair dancing to Gina G’s Ooh Ahh… Just A Little Bit.

Shaun and Alexis scored 15 points for their quickstep to I’m A Believer by The Monkees.

Read more: Strictly fans ‘figure out’ Shirley Ballas’ stunt double after 66-year-old judge ‘backflipped’ during performance

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday, October 17 with Icons Week from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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