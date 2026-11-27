Ryan Thomas’ daughter, Scarlett, has signed a deal with Sony Music Publishing, revealing the career news with pictures from the company’s offices.

The 18-year-old daughter of Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien shared the announcement on Instagram, following her debut single’s release in October.

Her mum was among those sending their love in the comments. Scott Thomas also joined the family messages of support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Thomas (@scarlettjthomas26)

Ryan Thomas’ daughter Scarlett celebrates Sony publishing deal

Scarlett gave followers a look inside the offices, including the moment she put pen to paper on her contract.

Another photograph saw her posing beside a large poster of herself. She also smiled alongside the Sony team as they marked the signing together.

But it was her caption that brought a cheeky reference to her education into the celebrations. Reflecting on becoming a writer, Scarlett wrote:

“Ahhhh I signed my publishing deal, can’t believe I’m a writer. My English teacher wouldn’t have seen this one coming lol. Thank you.”

Tina affectionately called her daughter “My little chicken”, while uncle Scott Thomas’s verdict was a simple “Superstar”. Her other uncle, Adam, also wrote: “Let’s go!!!!”

“You never fail to amaze me,” another follower gushed. “Yesssssss my girly xxxxx,” another wrote. “So major, congrats Scarlett,” a third added.

The celebrations carried on away from the office, with Scarlett heading out for dinner in London after signing the agreement.

She shared a picture of a dessert platter featuring a message written in chocolate. The decoration congratulated Scarlett by name, adding a personal touch to the meal.

Scarlett is Ryan’s daughter (Credit: Splash News)

Scarlett chose music and acting over GCSEs

Her English teacher joke follows her earlier decision not to sit her GCSEs. Scarlett told followers she wanted to put her energy into her entertainment and music career instead.

Her debut single even referenced her lack of GCSEs in its lyrics, bringing that choice into her songwriting too.

TV viewers will know Scarlett as Izzy Charles in Waterloo Road, the role that gave her her screen break.

She appeared opposite her real-life uncle, Adam Thomas, who starred as Donte Charles in the drama.

Music has also featured in her online posts over the past few years. She has shared piano performances and original songs with followers, alongside her acting work.

Following her October debut, Scarlett has also been promoting her second track, Why.

Read more: Ryan Thomas reveals moment he thought daughter Scarlett, 18, was going to tell him she was pregnant as she was ‘worried’ to reveal secret

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!