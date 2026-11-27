Nicola Peltz shared some sweet photos on her Instagram as she and her husband Brooklyn Beckham hosted their first Thanksgiving yesterday (Thursday, November 26).

Their celebrations come amid the ongoing family drama surrounding them and the Beckhams.

Brooklyn was seen cooking (Credit: Instagram)

Nicola Peltz shares Thanksgiving photos with Brooklyn Beckham

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Nicola, 31, shared some snaps from her and Brooklyn’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

In one photo, Brooklyn, 27, can be seen smiling as he crouches down by the oven whilst food cooks.

“Hosting our first Thanksgiving,” she captioned the picture, adding a heart and a smiling face emoji.

In another photo, a friend of the actor’s can be seen making chocolate caliente over a stove. “My girl @lovettecandice making her family’s famous chocolate caliente,” she wrote.

A third photo showed the stunning food spread on offer at the Brooklyn-Peltz household, with two huge turkeys, carrots, and gravy on display, amongst much more.

Brooklyn re-shared Nicola’s posts on his own story. He also uploaded a picture of some of the wine bottles they had, including one of Elton John’s own brand.

Brooklyn was slammed recently (Credit: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube)

Brooklyn slammed for ‘snubbing’ his parents

Nicola and Brooklyn’s Thanksgiving snaps come just days after the eldest Beckham son came under fire for snubbing his parents during an interview.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Brooklyn praised wife Nicola, sharing how they champion each other’s successes.

“We’re each other’s biggest fan. I wouldn’t be where I am today, you know, with my hot sauce, if it wasn’t for her,” he said.

“I created the recipe with her one night five years ago when we were both drunk. So, you know, we both show up for each other.”

Fans criticised Brooklyn, claiming he wouldn’t be where he is today without his mum and dad, David and Victoria Beckham.

“Never forget the woman who carried you for nine months, endured the pain of childbirth, and gave you life. Without her, you wouldn’t even have the chance to see this world,” one person said on Instagram.

“He wouldn’t be anywhere without his parents! That is a fact,” another said.

“He unfortunately denies that it’s his last name that brought his hot sauce into the spotlight,” a third said.

Brooklyn and Nicola are feuding with the Beckhams (Credit: Cover Images)

Brooklyn’s feud with the Beckhams

Earlier this year, Brooklyn went public with his family feud. In a shocking, six-page statement on Instagram, he claimed he did not want to reconcile with his parents.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he said.

He also claimed his parents had tried to “ruin” his relationship with Nicola. He said his mum had not made Nicola’s wedding dress, “hijacked” his first dance, and danced “inappropriately” with him during it.

He also alleged that he had been “controlled” by his parents all his life, and they value “public promotion and endorsements above all else”.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s Wayne Rooney praises ‘brilliant’ Victoria Beckham as he makes Brooklyn confession amid their family feud

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