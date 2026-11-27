EastEnders viewers are convinced they have identified the person responsible for Ravi’s dramatic downfall after explosive filming pictures emerged.

The soap is gearing up for a potentially devastating New Year’s Day, with reports suggesting Ravi could be at the centre of a shocking attack.

Aaron Thiara is already confirmed to be leaving his role as Ravi in 2027, but could his departure begin with a murder mystery? Fans certainly have their suspicions about who might be behind it.

Ravi New Year’s Day ‘death’ sealed in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders cast film explosive scenes

It was revealed earlier this year that Aaron would be leaving EastEnders after three years playing Ravi, with his final scenes expected to air in 2027.

Now, new pictures obtained by The Sun have offered a possible clue about how his time in Walford could come to an end.

The actor was spotted filming a dramatic sequence in which Ravi is pushed out of a van and into the River Thames.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, and Jake Wood, who portrays Max Branning, were also involved in the filming.

The scenes are believed to be part of the soap’s New Year’s Day episodes, which are already shaping up to be dramatic. Max and Linda are due to tie the knot on the same day, although other set leaks have suggested their wedding won’t go to plan.

While the pictures show Ravi being thrown into the water, they don’t reveal who is responsible for the attack.

But fans think they’ve spotted a clue that could point towards one particular Walford resident.

Ian could be heading back to prison (Credit: BBC)

Who could push Ravi?

Following the filming reports, viewers have been discussing the possible identity of Ravi’s attacker on social media and Reddit.

And Ian has emerged as a leading suspect, with some fans convinced the clothes worn by the person pushing Ravi into the Thames look familiar.

One viewer wrote: “We saw that picture of someone pushing Ravi into the Thames after scrapping with Max. But who could it be? I think Ian as I noticed the one that pushes him is wearing very similar clothes to Ian. Could he be heading back to prison?”

Another agreed, adding: “I was also thinking the clothes looked like Ian’s so I’m glad I’m not the only one!”

A third fan also backed the theory, commenting: “So they’re going to try to make us believe Max will push Ravi because they’re arguing. But it’s going to be Ian.”

However, not everyone is convinced that Ravi will actually be killed off.

Although the pictures show him being thrown into the Thames, they don’t confirm that he dies as a result.

One fan suggested that he could instead disappear from his family, writing: “I feel like Ravi won’t die but will leave his family. I think Priya will be back and in Max’s bed. So Ravi might feel like he stole Priya from him and try to get revenge. But I really don’t think he will die.”

Read more: EastEnders fans ‘work out’ how Gina will leave as Francesca Henry’s exit is confirmed after three years: ‘I am devastated!’

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