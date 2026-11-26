EastEnders fans are fearing the worst for Denise Fox after Thursday’s (November 26) episode dropped a worrying hint about her future in Walford.

The much-loved character is currently battling acute myeloid leukaemia. But her latest round of treatment has failed to deliver the results doctors had hoped for. And after receiving some devastating news about her health, Denise made a potentially life-threatening decision.

Determined to be there for her son Raymond, Denise is prepared to take a huge risk, even if it means putting her already fragile health in further danger.

But could this spell the end for Denise in EastEnders?

Denise and Linda shared some lovely scenes this week (Credit: ITV)

Denise’s leukaemia treatment isn’t working in EastEnders

There were some touching moments in this week’s EastEnders as Denise and Linda shared an emotional heart-to-heart about their feelings of hopelessness and heartbreak.

A visit from her future sister-in-law gave Denise a much-needed lift, but her happiness was short-lived.

In Thursday’s (November 26) episode, a doctor arrived with some crushing news. Denise was told that her latest round of chemotherapy hadn’t worked as well as they had hoped, making the search for a stem cell donor more urgent than ever.

Jack tried to reassure her, promising they would keep going and hoping the next round of treatment would be more successful.

However, with no donor coming forward so far, the situation is looking increasingly bleak for Denise.

Denise is determined she will be there for her son – no matter what the cost in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Denise makes dangerous decision in EastEnders

Hoping to give Denise something positive to focus on, Jack revealed some lovely news about Raymond. Their son had landed the lead role in his school’s Christmas play, leaving Denise absolutely thrilled.

But there was a heartbreaking catch. Denise wouldn’t be discharged from hospital in time to watch the performance in person, meaning Jack would have to film it for her instead.

And that simply wasn’t good enough for Denise.

She made it clear she was determined to leave hospital and see Raymond perform, regardless of what the doctors thought. The doctor was reluctant to agree. She explained that it wasn’t possible, but Denise insisted she would go even if they refused to discharge her.

Her white blood cell count needs to be high enough for her to leave hospital safely. But will Denise get the all-clear?

Viewers are particularly worried about the risks involved, especially after the doctor warned her to be careful around crowds and potential sources of infection.

One concerned fan wrote on social media: “Denise leaving the hospital to see Raymond in his play at school when it’s probably one of the worst places she could go. The amount of germs would wipe her out within a 100 metres of the place.”

Another feared the worst, asking: “So I thought Denise was going to survive? Is she actually dying then? Cos all now the treatment nah work.”

A third viewer questioned whether Denise and Penny could both be facing tragic outcomes, writing: “So are both Denise and Penny going to die?”

We don’t know if Denise is leaving EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Exit fears for Denise in EastEnders

With Denise’s health deteriorating and her latest treatment failing, it’s understandable that viewers are questioning whether she could be heading for an exit.

However, there has been no official announcement confirming that Denise is leaving EastEnders.

In fact, there is reason to believe she survives her current ordeal. Denise was mentioned during the New Year’s Day flashforward episode, confirming that she is still alive at that point in the show’s timeline.

There is also a rather intriguing clue in the EastEnders Christmas teaser trailer. In one scene, Denise tells her family: “I want to stop.”

Could this be a hint that she is considering giving up her treatment altogether?

For now, most viewers will be hoping Denise manages to pull through and gets to see Raymond’s Christmas performance. But with her health hanging in the balance, there are still plenty of reasons to worry. And in EastEnders, nothing is ever certain!

Read more: EastEnders cast shake up 2026 – who’s leaving, joining and returning?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Friday on BBC One at 7.30pm.

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