*WARNING: Spoilers follow for Emmerdale on Thursday November 26, which is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube, but will not air until 8pm on ITV.

Steve Marchant has seemingly disappeared from Emmerdale after Graham told him they were “settling this once and for all” in Thursday’s (November 26) episode.

It certainly sounded ominous, but has Graham really got rid of Steve for good? And has the returning villain walked away without a penny of Kim’s promised money?

Something about the whole situation doesn’t quite add up. Could Graham actually have killed him?

Actor Paul Opacic has revealed all about Steve’s fate…

Kim was not pleased to see Steve (Credit: ITV)

Steve Marchant’s unwelcome return to Emmerdale

No one was happy when Steve returned to the village earlier this week after being contacted by Thea Ramsden. Kim Tate wasted no time trying to pay him off.

However, a message from Thea claiming she was his daughter changed everything. Steve decided he wasn’t going anywhere, much to Kim’s frustration. But, she was determined to handle the situation herself rather than allowing Graham to get involved.

There was a rather big problem for Kim when Steve exposed her biggest secret: there’s no way he could be Thea’s father because he is infertile.

When Steve pushed for answers, Kim admitted that Thea’s real father could never find out the truth, as too many people would end up getting hurt.

And viewers were given a rather important clue as the camera panned to Graham walking past Thea, confirming that he is actually her dad.

Graham makes it very clear Steve is not welcome in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Graham deals with the problem

Desperate to silence Steve and prevent him from revealing what he knows, Kim offered him £200k to leave the village for good.

Knowing Steve needed the money, she was confident he would accept. And he did agree to the deal.

But Graham had other ideas. He deliberately delayed Kim so he could get to Steve first and confront him himself.

“This ends today,” Graham declared, before questioning what kind of man would sell his own child.

Steve wasn’t about to back down, but Graham soon put him in his place with a punch to the stomach. He then warned Steve that they would be settling this “once and for all”.

The next thing viewers saw was Graham walking through the courtyard, where an angry Kim immediately confronted him.

He insisted he had managed to persuade Steve that leaving straight away was in his best interests. According to Graham, he had reasoned with him and Steve had simply walked away.

“All you need to know is he won’t be bothering you and Thea again,” Graham insisted.

Would Steve really be scared off by Graham? (Credit: ITV)

So, what has really happened to Steve in Emmerdale?

We’re not entirely convinced by Graham’s version of events.

After all, this is Steve Marchant we’re talking about. Would one punch really be enough to send him running, particularly when he still has a huge card to play by revealing he isn’t Thea’s father?

So what has Graham actually done to him?

Fans are already questioning whether Steve’s disappearance is really the end of the story.

“What’s the point of bringing Steve back if he’s not the dad?” one viewer asked on social media.

Another agreed, writing: “why bring Steve back at all if he’s not the father? Unless they’re double bluffing us!”

A third suggested: “Steve is only good for one thing, extorting money, until Graham kills him off,” predicted a third.

Graham has dealt with Steve – for now (Credit: ITV)

Has Graham really killed Steve in Emmerdale?

While Graham’s actions certainly leave plenty of room for suspicion, there is some reassurance for fans hoping to see more of Steve.

Actor Paul Opacic, who plays the returning character, has revealed that Steve does “live to fight another day”.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Paul explained: “Steve is a fighter. He’s been brought up on the streets; he’s lived in care; he’s been to prison for 10 or 12 years.

“He will go down fighting with his last breath, but sometimes he knows when he’s out of his depth. In this case, he meets Graham and thinks, hang on, this is a completely different kettle of fish.”

Paul continued: “And for once in his life, he’s completely out of his depth and vulnerable. So, it’s one of those times to walk away and live to fight another day. He’ll have his time with Graham and see where it goes…”

So, while Graham might think he’s seen the last of Steve, it sounds as though their clash is far from over. Could another showdown be on the cards?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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