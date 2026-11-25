Coronation Street viewers are growing increasingly concerned about Evelyn Plummer’s safety, with many convinced they have worked out a sinister new twist in Ross’s latest storyline.

Over recent months, fans have watched as Tyrone’s long-lost father arrived in Weatherfield and began manipulating his son, gradually encouraging him to adopt his own chauvinistic and bullying attitudes.

Tyrone’s mum, Cassie, was determined to expose Ross for the man he really is and make those around her aware of his dark past. Unfortunately, Ross has repeatedly managed to talk his way out of trouble.

Viewers are now convinced that Ross has killed Cassie after she stood up to him. Earlier this week, Fiz made a disturbing discovery when she found Cassie’s passport in Ross’s car. The find appeared to suggest that Cassie had never made it abroad for the new job everyone thought she had taken.

Naturally, Fiz wasn’t prepared to ignore what she’d found. Having never trusted her father-in-law, she confronted Ross and demanded answers. But, as viewers have seen time and again, he has a knack for turning every accusation around, defending himself to Tyrone while making Fiz appear to be the troublemaker.

Things became even more worrying earlier this week when Fiz became so convinced Ross had killed Cassie that Tyrone decided to call his gran to find out whether she’d heard from her. Tyrone explained that Cassie had supposedly been sending Evelyn messages from a new number.

For him, that was enough to believe his mum was alive and well. However, fans aren’t buying it so easily.

Fiz made an alarming discovery earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers worry that Evelyn is in danger

After Cassie’s mystery disappearance, fans are now panicking that Fiz is going to come to a grisly end. But she isn’t the only one. It has been hinted online that Evelyn is coming back to the cobbles soon. And, if there is one person who can sort Ross out, it is Tyrone’s formidable grandmother.

But fans think that Evelyn is in danger too.

Some viewers think Evelyn is secretly being targeted by Ross. They’re also convinced that he is the one messaging her, not Cassie. And surely the only reason Ross would be so keen to keep up the pretence that Cassie is alive is if he had bumped her off?

Evelyn in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Fans have shared their theories

Viewers haven’t wasted any time sharing their suspicions online, with plenty convinced they have figured out exactly what Ross is up to.

“I think Ross is texting Evelyn and pretending to be Cassie,” said a fan on Facebook. Another viewer replied: “Yes! That’s exactly what I thought. It’s a major red flag!”

Over on X, fans are saying the same thing. “Someone needs to find the burner phone that Ross is texting Evelyn on!” said one viewer. And another added: “Fiz is right about Cassie supposedly texting Evelyn from a new number doesn’t prove it’s Cassie; it could be Ross.”

Whether it is Ross texting Evelyn or not, fans can’t wait to see Evelyn back on their screens to bring Ross down.

“Ross‘s downfall looms. He’ll be no match for Evelyn!” said one fan. Someone else added: “Did that earlier reference to Evelyn mean that she would soon be back? Ross had better watch out!”

And one viewer summed up the mood, writing: ‘I can’t wait for Evelyn to come back and take Ross down!”

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