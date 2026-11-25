Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro has been renewed for season two, with eight male dancers competing for a professional place.

Deadline reports that the competition will also move from Australia to Los Angeles for its second run.

Host Robert Irwin announced the news during the Dancing With The Stars finale on Tuesday, November 24. He will return to present the spin-off.

Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro format

The show will see Dancing with the Stars superfans get the chance to partner with hopeful contestants and help determine if they have what it takes to make it to the ballroom.

This time, all eight aspiring professionals will be men. The first season included both male and female contestants, with Adele Zaikman eventually taking the title.

Adele’s win earned her a place in the Dancing With The Stars professional line-up. She partnered The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member Conner Leavitt in season 35.

Their run ended in the opening week, after a salsa that scored 12 out of 30.

The spin-off’s first season aired in July and August, ahead of the main show’s latest competition.

The stars who competed on Dancing With The Stars spin-off show The Next Pro in series one (Credit: YouTube/DWTSNP)

Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro heads to Los Angeles

The move will bring the spin-off to the same city as its parent programme, which has filmed all 35 seasons in Los Angeles.

It’s also claimed BBC Studios has secured a California tax credit for the production.

Executive producer Conrad Green had already expressed interest in another season when speaking to TVLine after the first finale.

“It gave a lot of pleasure without cannibalising the main show itself,” he said.

Read more: Mark Ballas addresses whether he would be a DWTS judge

Mark Ballas and his mum Shirley were judges on series one (Credit: YouTube/DWTSNP)

The second season is due on ABC in 2027. BBC Studios produces the competition, with Conrad serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Mark Ballas and his mother Shirley Ballas judged season one, but their involvement next time has not been confirmed.

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