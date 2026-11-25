Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are the Dancing With The Stars season 35 winners after his prosthetic leg came off during the finale.

The 21-year-old Paralympian and partner Daniella Karagach scored a perfect 90 across three rounds. The result combined judges’ scores with viewer votes.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov finished second, with Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold taking third. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik came fourth, ahead of Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas in fifth.

Ezra and Daniella broke down in tears as they were announced as champions. “This is the most special moment of my life,” he said on the programme.

Dancing With The Stars winners Daniella Karagach and Ezra Frech (Credit: DWTS/YouTube)

Dancing With The Stars fans go wild for winners Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Social media was flooded with comments from fans celebrating the winning couple.

Among the Instagram comments, one person wrote: “SO DESERVING!! Thank you Ezra and Dani for showing that people with disabilities can still do anything. My limb different son is in awe of you! I’m so proud of you and grateful for you! CONGRATULATIONS.”

Someone else wrote: “Proof that an unbreakable bond wins Mirrorballs. Congrats Ezra and Daniella!!”

Another added: “Congratulations! Your leg popping off was the most realistic thing I’ve seen on TV in decades, and you handled it like a BOSS!! Loved every minute! Bravo! Well deserved.”

A viewer said: “CONGRATSSSSSS THIS IS HUGE FOR THE DISABILITY COMMUNITY YOU GUYS MEAN SO MUCH TO US THANK YOU FOR ALL THIS AWARENESS!!!!”

Meanwhile, another said: “I’ve never seen a more connected and dedicated couple!!! Pairing him with Daniella was absolute destiny!”

Finally, another added: “Our 9 year old son has a prosthetic and he absolutely bawled his little eyes out when you won Ezra, we love you!!!!!”

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Ezra Frech recovers after prosthetic leg mishap

The winner’s freestyle, set to Linkin Park’s Numb, began with Ezra dancing without his prosthetic. He then put it on before it unexpectedly detached later in the routine.

Ezra continued the choreography, lifting Daniella while balancing on one leg. She retrieved the prosthetic and handed it back, allowing him to reattach it and finish.

Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made clear that the incident was not planned. “His prosthetic was not supposed to come off, but what an incredible recovery,” he told viewers.

Read more: Controversial DWTS’ champion Bobby Bones reveals he won’t be performing in tonight’s finale despite claiming he’d be making a comeback

The dance also featured wheelchair dancers and ended with Daniella standing on Ezra’s prosthetic leg. Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli each awarded the routine a 10.

Those marks followed perfect scores for the couple’s salsa and their Instant Dance Challenge tango. They finished level on judges’ points with Amber and Maura, who also earned 90.

Before performing, Ezra said he wanted the freestyle to challenge how people see disability through dance.

Afterwards, he told co-host Julianne Hough what he hoped viewers would take from his time on the show.

Ezra said: “If one person with a disability feels more confident and holds their head up high because of this show, then I’ve done my job.”

How to watch Dancing With The Stars

The three-hour Dancing with the Stars finale aired on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, November 24. Season 35 episodes are available to stream on Disney+ in the US.

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