Stella Parton has opened up about facing grief after her sister Dolly’s death and losing five siblings over eight years.

In an exclusive interview with People, the 77-year-old discussed her bereavements as she prepares to release Nostalgia, her first album in seven years.

The singer’s new collection of covers is due on December 1. She recorded it after friends gently encouraged her to return to the studio.

Stella opened up about the death of her sister (Credit: Dave Longendyke/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock)

Stella Parton on losing sister Dolly and other family members

Stella’s brothers Floyd, Randy and David died between 2018 and 2024. Then her brother Denver died in July, aged 82, followed by Dolly on August 25, aged 80.

Dolly’s representative confirmed that she died peacefully in Nashville.

For Stella, remembering Dolly means reflecting on the way her sister approached difficult times. She singled out Dolly’s optimism while explaining her own attitude to grief.

“If I envied anything about my sister, it would be her eternal optimism. She’d refuse to look at the bad,” she told the magazine. “Of course I miss [her]. But you can’t revel in sorrow. Life is for the living, and I go with that.”

They were among 12 children raised in a two-room cabin in Sevier County, Tennessee, where a shared love of music helped bind the family together.

Dolly died in August (Credit: imageSPACE/Media Punch/INSTARimages)

Stella Parton’s return to music with Nostalgia

Stella’s return to recording began in January, before the family suffered the deaths of Denver and Dolly. By then, earlier bereavements had already kept her away from music for years.

After Floyd died in 2018, she had not felt like writing many new songs. The magazine described her as having gone seven years without singing before she started recording Nostalgia.

Floyd had been particularly close to Stella, who thought of herself as a second mother to him. He died at 61.

Alongside that return, Stella described the comfort she finds in her family’s bond. “It’s not that I feel that they left me or that I lost them. I know exactly where they are. They’re with Mama and Daddy, so I’m at peace with that. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t get sad…I think if we can just keep hope alive, then life’s like an endless treasure hunt,” she said.

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