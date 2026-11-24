Prince William and Princess Kate’s country home has reportedly been broken into, with two men arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass.

The Sun first revealed the incident at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The Prince and Princess of Wales were at Forest Lodge in Windsor at the time, the paper said.

Police have since released a statement confirming two men remain in custody.

Prince William was at an event when the news broke (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Anmer Hall break-in: two men remain in custody

Norfolk Police said officers were called to a property on the Sandringham Estate just before 6pm on Monday, November 23.

The call followed a report of suspicious activity. Police dogs and drones helped officers search the area, with support from a National Police Air Service helicopter.

Two men were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass.

The force said: “They remain in police custody. The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Inquiries remain ongoing.”

Kensington Palace does not comment on security matters.

Two men remain in custody (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate’s Norfolk retreat

Anmer Hall is the couple’s 10-bedroom country retreat on King Charles’s Sandringham Estate.

The late Queen Elizabeth II gave the property to William and Kate as a wedding present following their marriage in 2011.

Although Forest Lodge is now their main residence, the family regularly uses Anmer Hall for weekends and school holidays, the paper said.

Before the couple moved in, refurbishment work reportedly cost £1.5 million. Changes included planting trees around the property’s perimeter and rerouting the main driveway.

The grounds also have a swimming pool and tennis court. The house remains a private residence and is not open to the public.

This isn’t the first security breach (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Royal security incidents before the Anmer Hall investigation

The incident follows a break-in at Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle estate in 2024.

Two masked burglars reportedly scaled a 6ft fence, stole farm vehicles and used a truck to smash through a security gate.

William and Kate were reportedly sleeping at nearby Adelaide Cottage with their family at the time.

In May, a man was also arrested following an incident near Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s home on the Sandringham Estate.

The paper added that William and his family have 24-hour armed protection. HELLO! also reported a separate intrusion into restricted grounds at Windsor Castle in 2025, after a man reportedly climbed a wall.

Prince William’s Downing Street visit as news emerged

News of the Anmer Hall incident emerged as William met Prime Minister Andy Burnham at Downing Street on Tuesday, November 24.

The pair shook hands outside Number 10 before heading inside. Their discussions included tackling homelessness.

The meeting took place in The Study, rather than rooms normally used for visiting foreign heads of state, the paper said.

Read more: Princess Kate apologises as she’s forced to turn down a royal fan’s request in India: ‘I can’t’

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!