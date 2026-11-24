DWTS’ Mark Ballas has admitted he’s “stressed out” ahead of tonight’s finale, where he will hope to lift the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy alongside Maura Higgins.

Mark and Maura shared a glimpse into their rehearsals on Instagram last night (Monday, November 23).

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DWTS’ Mark Ballas ‘stressed out’ ahead of finale tonight

In a video posted on the Dancing With The Stars Instagram, Mark and Maura were seen in rehearsals ahead of tonight’s finale.

The duo were discussing the freestyle that they’ll be performing in their bid to lift the Mirrorball trophy.

“I think it looks really good,” Maura gushed. “That’s good,” a visibly under-pressure Mark laughed.

“Mark is stressed out, but there is no need because he’s amazing and you know what you’re doing and it looks great,” she reassured her pro partner.

“I’m very happy,” she added.

Various clips of Mark and the pros crafting the freestyle performance were then shown. At one point, Maura once again admitted she “loved it”.

Mark and Maura are gunning for the Mirrorball Trophy tonight (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

DWTS fans excited for Maura and Mark’s routine

Taking to the comment section, fans expressed their excitement for the routine, with some also adding that they were sad tonight will be the duo’s final performances together.

“Trust in the Mark Ballas choreography. God knows he’s a genius, and I can tell it’s gonna be so good!” one fan said.

“I can’t wait to see their dance but I’m so sad to see this duo come to an end!! No matter what happens, I think they had a great season, and they should both be very proud!” another gushed.

“A Ballas Freestyle is what I LIVE FOR!!! So excited, and look at all the fabulous pros and troupe we have in it!! GO TEAM TINK!!!” a third wrote.

“I’m already sobbing with just the little glimpse of this Freestyle and the hint of the Trad songs [Irish flag emoji],” another added.

The Dancing With the Stars finale airs tonight (Tuesday, November 24) from 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC and Disney+.

Read more: Shirley Ballas sends public message to Maura Higgins ahead of DWTS finale with Mark Ballas

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