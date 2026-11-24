Shirley Ballas has sent Maura Higgins a message of support ahead of the DWTS final.

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge shared her encouragement on Instagram for Maura and dance partner Mark Ballas, Shirley’s son.

For Maura’s supporters in Ireland and the UK, cheering her on comes with a frustration: they cannot vote in the American competition.

Maura previously acknowledged their support while dedicating a dance to her homeland, despite competing thousands of miles away.

“Even though they can’t vote for me, I can still feel the love and support, even though we’re here thousands of miles away.”

Maura and Mark are in the final (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Shirley Ballas shares her message to DWTS’ Maura Higgins

Shirley, who appeared as a guest judge on the US show this season, used an affectionate nickname in her Instagram post.

“@maurahiggins wishing our Tinkerbell the best finale with memories for a lifetime. @dancingwiththestars,” she wrote.

The fairy reference has become a feature of Maura and Mark’s partnership. Mark called them Team Tink after The Traitors US fans noticed Maura’s Irish pronunciation of the word think.

There has been a Disney connection on the dance floor, too. Maura dressed as Tinker Bell for one of the show’s themed routines.

Shirley has thrown her support behind Mark (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Maura Higgins heads towards final after perfect samba score

Maura and Mark have already delivered a perfect-scoring routine ahead of their final appearance.

Their samba to Luciano Perrone’s Samba Vocalizado earned 30 out of 30, giving Maura her first perfect score of the season.

Derek Hough was among the judges praising the performance, telling her: “That was beautiful!”

The pair then switched styles for a Viennese waltz to Hozier’s Shrike. That routine earned another 29 points, bringing their total for the night to 59.

Those scores followed Maura’s admission to her partner that the competition had been the hardest thing she had ever done.

Who will Maura Higgins face in the Dancing With The Stars final?

Maura and Mark will compete in the final on Tuesday, November 24, alongside four other partnerships.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik are through, along with Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will also compete, as will Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, completing the five-couple line-up.

Read more: DWTS’ Derek Hough reveals childhood abuse that ‘terrorised’ him in heartbreaking new documentary

The Dancing With The Stars finale airs tonight (Tuesday, November 24) from 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC and Disney+.

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