EastEnders spoilers follow for today’s episode about Gina and Penny, which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer ahead of its TV broadcast.

Gina is about to discover that some of the people closest to her have been keeping a huge secret, and today’s EastEnders sees her determined to get to the bottom of it.

Yesterday’s episode saw Gina trying to establish who Ethan’s dad really is after Penny admitted she wasn’t certain that Vinny was the father.

Although viewers have known for months that Harry is more likely to be Ethan’s dad, Gina had no idea of the truth. That was until Penny accidentally let the cat out of the bag.

While Gina talked about her trip to Thailand with Harry, Penny’s overenthusiastic reaction to the news that Harry would be leaving Walford set off alarm bells for Gina.

Wondering why Penny would be so desperate for Harry to be out of the picture, it soon dawned on her that he could be Ethan’s dad.

Gina is heartbroken today (Credit: BBC)

Gina reels from the news that Harry slept with Penny

Today’s episode sees Gina demand answers from Penny. However, the news that Harry slept with Penny while they were on a break does nothing to soften the blow for Gina.

She is devastated that her best friend and boyfriend have been keeping such a huge secret from her. Gina wants to know if Penny still has feelings for Harry, but she is adamant that she doesn’t, and that her future is with Vinny.

As Gina races out of Penny’s flat to find Harry, Penny begs her not to tell Harry about Ethan. When Gina gets home, she confronts Harry about sleeping with Penny, and he admits what happened and explains it meant nothing.

But as the pair have a huge fight, Vinny turns up and announces he is planning to propose to Penny.

Oblivious to the fact he has walked in on an argument, Vinny is confused when no one seems very happy about his news. Gina rushes out and heads to The Albert, while Harry is left to awkwardly congratulate Vinny.

Gina wants answers from Harry in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Gina wants answers

Later, as Gina drowns her sorrows, she gets some surprisingly good advice from Cindy. She tells Gina that she should forget the past and focus on her future – but of course she has no idea about Harry’s connection to baby Ethan.

While Penny still has her head in the sand and is trying to convince herself that Vinny is Ethan’s father, Gina needs solid evidence.

She heads to Penny’s and finds Vinny’s toothbrush, telling Penny they are going to do a DNA test.

But while heartbroken Gina needs to know either way whether Harry is a dad – fans have pointed out a blunder in today’s episode…

Penny has been keeping her secret hidden for months (Credit: BBC)

Fans aren’t happy with Gina in EastEnders

Fans have taken to social media to share their frustration over today’s fallout between Gina and Penny. Not only because they hate seeing the friends fighting, but also because Gina has conveniently forgotten a past mistake of her own…

“Is everyone forgetting Gina isn’t innocent? She slept with Freddie behind her sister’s back. Make it make sense!” said one fan on Reddit.

Another viewer agreed. “Gina might not have slept with her best friend’s boyfriend, but she did it with her sister’s boyfriend instead. As if that’s any better!”

A third fan added: “Gina was justified in being angry, but I can’t help but remember the time she slept with her sister’s beau and didn’t tell her. You can’t unsee the double standards!”

So, while Gina might have every reason to feel betrayed by Penny and Harry, viewers clearly aren’t willing to let her own history slide.

With a DNA test now on the cards and Vinny seemingly ready to take his relationship with Penny to the next level, there could be plenty more drama ahead.

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