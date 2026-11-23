Coronation Street fans are convinced they’ve finally got an answer to the mystery surrounding Cassie, after today’s ITVX episode delivers a discovery that could spell serious trouble for Ross.

There have been fears for months that Ross killed Tyrone’s mum after she disappeared from the cobbles back in August. When Cassie threatened to expose his vile behaviour over the summer, Ross trapped her in his car before driving off with her.

It was the last time viewers saw Cassie, leaving many wondering whether Ross had murdered her and managed to cover his tracks.

We last saw Cassie getting into Ross’s car in August (Credit: ITV)

Cassie’s fate ‘confirmed’

Today’s Coronation Street sees Fiz get home, only to find Ross in her house. Despite not being a fan of her husband’s long-lost dad, she accepts a lift when he offers to take her to her job interview at Freshco.

Later, when the pair arrive home after the interview, Fiz reluctantly invites Ross to stay for dinner as a thank you for the lift.

However, when Fiz goes to buy spaghetti, she realises she’s lost her purse. Knowing it is likely to be in Ross’s car, she heads out to look, but when she comes back in, she is white as a sheet and has clearly forgotten the pasta.

Ross asks Fiz what is wrong, and she covers, claiming that she is just tired. However, it is only when Ross has gone that we later see Fiz is holding Cassie’s passport, which she found in Ross’s car.

This new evidence seems to confirm the fact that Cassie never made it to her new job on the cruise ship. But where is she?

Clearly, Fiz thinks the worst and is convinced that Ross has done something terrible to Tyrone’s mum. But is she right? And could this be the beginning of the end for the Weatherfield villain? Fans definitely think so…

Fiz is determined to expose Ross (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans think Ross has killed Cassie… and Fiz is next

After months of waiting for news on Cassie, fans are convinced this latest twist means she isn’t coming back. But they also think Fiz has just put herself in the firing line, too…

“So Cassie is really dead? I was hoping there would be a twist where she turned out to be ok,” said one upset viewer on X.

Someone else agreed: “While I wouldn’t say I was a Cassie fan, I’m not at all happy with the idea she was killed off. How awful.”

Other fans are worried that Fiz’s discovery might put her in danger with Ross. “Thank goodness Fiz is finally on Ross’s case. But please let this be the end of him and not Fiz!”

“Oh, Fiz, Ross isn’t a man to be messed with. Please don’t confront him about Cassie!” said another fan. While someone else added: “Not Fiz, too? Surely she won’t be Ross’s next victim? I don’t like this one bit!”

Fiz finds Cassie’s passport today (Credit: ITV)

Fiz confronts Ross in Coronation Street tomorrow

Fiz confronts Ross about the passport tomorrow, but will Ross worm his way out of trouble once again?

Having discovered that she didn’t get the job she applied for at Freshco, Fiz orders more wine at The Bistro.

Tyrone and Ross attempt to persuade her to leave, but Fiz has other things on her mind. With Cassie’s passport still playing on her thoughts, she publicly accuses Ross of murdering her.

Unsurprisingly, Ross is furious about the accusation and responds by threatening Fiz, warning her to watch her step in future.

Rather than putting her off, his reaction only strengthens Fiz’s belief that he’s hiding something. But with Ross now aware that she’s suspicious, has Fiz unknowingly made herself his next target?

Read more: Fans fear Mary is leaving Coronation Street after a shock twist airs that no one saw coming