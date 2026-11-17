Coronation Street spoilers for next week promise plenty of drama on the cobbles, as David and Shona are left desperately searching for missing Lily.

Meanwhile, Fizz discovers new evidence that appears to link Ross to Cassie’s disappearance and wastes no time accusing him of murder. But how will he respond?

And with the truth about Bethany’s baby continuing to weigh heavily on Kit, he finally prepares to come clean to Sarah.

Read on for 16 Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

David and Shona are terrified (Credit: ITV)

Lily goes missing in Coronation Street spoilers

1. David and Shona fear the worst

After hearing nothing from Lily, David and Shona decide to report her missing. They explain that she was responsible for the fire, while everyone sets off to search for her.

However, Jake and Ruby watch the situation unfold with guilty expressions.

2. CCTV picks up something in Coronation Street spoilers

There is some hope when Lisa tells David and Shona that they have managed to trace Lily’s phone.

Even better, CCTV footage appears to have picked up something that could help them find her.

3. David fears he will never see his daughter again

Later, David and Shona become emotional as they look through photographs of Lily.

David opens up to Nick, admitting that the longer his daughter remains missing, the more worried he becomes about her safety.

But will Lily be found safe and well?

Ross has a lot of explaining to do (Credit: ITV)

Fizz suspects Ross of murder

4. Fizz finds evidence against Ross

Ross offers Fizz a lift to an interview, but she soon realises she’s left her purse behind in his car.

When she goes back to collect it, she’s horrified to discover Cassie’s passport inside.

5. She accuses him of murder

After being turned down for the job, Fizz heads to The Bistro for a glass of wine.

Ross later tries to get her to go home, but Fizz publicly accuses him of murdering Cassie.

He responds by threatening her and warning her to watch her step. Rather than putting her off, his reaction only makes Fizz more convinced that he’s guilty.

Tyrone falls for Ross’ lies again (Credit: ITV)

6. Ross manipulates Tyrone

Fizz later tells Tyrone about Ross threatening her.

When Tyrone confronts his dad, Ross brushes off the situation and plays down what happened.

However, Ross is delighted when Fizz has another drink at the pub and Tyrone becomes annoyed with her for coming home drunk.

Maria is stunned (Credit: ITV)

Gary’s plan to help Marco fails

7. Gary confides in Maria about Marco’s plan

Gary tells Maria about Marco’s plan to escape his prison bully.

Meanwhile, Marco deliberately acts out behind bars in the hope of being placed in isolation.

But things take a turn when Ross overhears Maria explaining the situation to Summer.

8. Maria is shocked when she discovers the truth

Maria is later left stunned when Gary reveals that Ross is the person who has been making Marco’s life a misery in prison.

Jake is forced to give Ross his phone (Credit: ITV)

9. Ross is suspicious

Ross then overhears Jake and Ruby arguing about the motorhome fire and Lily’s disappearance.

Demanding to know what’s going on, he manages to get some information from Ruby before heading to Victoria Garden to confront Jake.

Ross orders him to hand over his phone, but what is he planning?

Kit wants to come clean (Credit: ITV)

Kit prepares to tell Sarah everything

10. Kit is rushed to hospital in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit and Sarah both arrange to meet Bethany at the same time, leaving her to choose between them. She decides to visit Kit.

But when she arrives at his flat, she finds him seriously unwell. He attempts to speak before suddenly collapsing.

A doctor later reveals that Kit has contracted chickenpox and that the next 48 hours will be critical.

11. He decides to tell Sarah everything

After regaining consciousness, Kit decides he can no longer keep the truth about the baby from Sarah.

However, his plans are interrupted when Bernie and Bethany arrive.

Bethany later warns him that revealing the truth could ruin both of their lives if Sarah finds out what has happened.

Things get worse for Brody (Credit: ITV)

Brody lashes out in Coronation Street spoilers

12. Brody is feeling guilty

Brody is struggling with his guilt over what happened to the factory workers.

He is particularly troubled when Joanie misses a school trip because Sally and Tim cannot afford it.

Eventually, he decides to confront Idris about the situation.

13. He is stopped by a man on the street

While in the precinct, Brody is approached by an unknown man who claims to be a plain-clothes police officer.

The man tells him he is carrying out a stop and search, but is everything quite as it seems?

14. Betsy plays detective in Coronation Street spoilers

Idris hands Carla a copy of his business plan, but she isn’t impressed and sends him packing.

Later, Carla shows Betsy the plan and admits that she doesn’t trust him.

Everyone is moving house in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in Coronation Street spoilers…

15. Daniel and Adam’s feud continues in Coronation Street spoilers

Adam and Daniel both need a taxi at the same time, leaving Amy to decide who gets one first.

She orders a cab for Adam, much to Daniel’s annoyance. He’s left seething when Adam manages to climb into the first taxi.

16. Christina is excited for Lucy to move in

Christina is delighted when she receives confirmation that Lucy can move in.

Everyone is pleased with the news, while Mary reassures Christina that she’s looking forward to moving into Roy’s spare room.

Todd also reveals that he will be moving in with Summer.

Read more: ‘It has to be him!’ Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ who buys the factory from Carla, and it’s not Idris