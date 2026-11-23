Neil Jones has described joining Strictly Come Dancing as retirement. He says he enjoys the programme with or without a celebrity partner.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the professional dancer explained how he reassures production every year. He tells them not to worry about finding him a pairing.

For Neil, his Strictly Come Dancing role has a practical upside when he isn’t training a celebrity. It gives him the chance to spend more time with his family.

Neil is in his 11th series (Credit: BBC)

Neil Jones explains his Strictly retirement comparison

Neil traced his outlook back to his arrival on the programme. He recalled initially working as a choreographer before being asked to join the professional dancers.

“So my retirement was coming on to Strictly. So, I’m like I came on to Strictly as a choreographer at the beginning, and then I was asked to be one of the pros.”

He said he was told at the outset that he would not have a celebrity partner. The show was trying something new, and that arrangement suited him.

The opportunity to continue dancing and take part in some of the tours was enough to make the role appealing.

Neil opened up about his Strictly role (Credit: Private Parts / YouTube)

Neil says family time is a bonus

Neil also explained why others need not feel disappointed on his behalf.

“I’m actually fine because then I get to spend more time with the family when I can as well. And it’s hard work, when you have a celeb.”

Away from the ballroom, Neil is married to Chyna Mills, and the couple share a daughter.

That does not mean he would turn down a pairing. He said he is ready to take on the work if asked.

His message to the team is that he values being involved either way. He wants to stay while he is enjoying himself.

“I love being part of the show. I’ll be here you know while I’m enjoying it and all like this.”

He added that he would do the job if given a partner. Without one, he still has fun with the show.

Read more: Strictly star Jaime Winstone leaves the show tonight after dance-off against Delta Goodrem

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.