Laura Brand has promised to honour the parameters set by staff at Russell Brand’s prison after posting another video on his YouTube channel.

The 39-year-old addressed viewers in a new episode of Sunday Service with The Brands, posted yesterday (Sunday, November 22).

The Sun says Brand faces a prison disciplinary investigation after dictating an earlier statement to Laura during a jail phone call.

That previous instalment featured Laura reading the statement, in which Brand maintained his innocence after being jailed for rape and sexual assault.

Laura spoke out again (Credit: Russell Brand / YouTube)

Laura Gallacher addresses prison staff’s parameters

In the new video, Laura acknowledged the attention that broadcast had attracted before referring to staff at HMP Littlehey.

She said: “Last week’s episode drew a considerable amount of attention.”

Laura continued: “Now I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey. I will absolutely honour that.”

Brand was convicted on November 5 of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, receiving a 10-year, six-month sentence on November 9.

Laura attended both the verdict and sentencing hearings. She had also appeared as a defence character witness during his trial.

Brand was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Russell Brand’s earlier YouTube message prompted removal request

Brand’s earlier message prompted the Ministry of Justice to ask Google to remove the video from YouTube.

The BBC reported that Google declined the request because it considered that its rules had not been broken.

Downing Street said the message was being urgently investigated.

Brand’s YouTube channel has 6.6 million subscribers. Google said its teams were investigating the new content.

It also said Brand’s channel had been suspended from the YouTube Partner Program since September 2023. That suspension meant the channel could no longer earn money through YouTube.

Meta disabled his Facebook and Instagram accounts following his conviction.

Laura’s latest episode ran for 33 minutes and included readings from scripture. She reflected on faith and hope before closing with a prayer.

Praying for her husband, Laura said: “In those darkest moments, please God, look after my husband, care for him, and bring him comfort.”

Read more: Russell Brand ‘kicking off’ after demanding hair loss pills in prison: ‘He’s worried he’s going to lose his hair’

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