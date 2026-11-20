Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about the “horrors” of postpartum after welcoming her third baby, a son.

The 35-year-old Little Mix singer shared the update on TikTok on Thursday, November 19. In the clip, she explained she was seven days postpartum.

Her post follows her Instagram announcement that she had welcomed a baby boy. She and husband Andre Gray also have five-year-old twin daughters.

Sharing her family’s joy on Instagram, she wrote: “We are so in love. Our little family of five, my whole world. I’ve never felt more blessed.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently welcomed her third baby (Credit: Fred Duval)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opens up about second C-section recovery

The singer told her TikTok followers that she was hyping herself up as she recovers from her C-section.

In the TikTok comments, one follower described finding their second C-section more painful and wished Leigh-Anne a speedy recovery.

The singer related to their experience, explaining how different things felt after her second pregnancy.

She replied: “Omg! I’m so glad you’ve said this. I feel like I’ve been hit by a bus wtf!!! Did not feel this rough the first time round, as rough as it was lol this is something else.”

Other followers shared their own experiences of postpartum and C-section recovery, alongside supportive messages for the mum of three.

One person commented: “You’ve got this. Hope you recover quickly.”

Another wrote: “The HARDEST thing. Hope you recover soon.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “You’ve got this Leigh!! Literal superwoman.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares encouragement for other mums

In the video itself, Leigh-Anne mimed along to a motivational voiceover. Text on screen explained she was encouraging herself while recovering from surgery.

Her caption also offered solidarity to other mothers, while acknowledging how difficult she was finding those early days.

She wrote: “We got this mummas. I swear no one prepares you for the horrors of postpartum! My angel boy and my girlies keeping me strong through it!”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals which banishment made her ‘angry’: ‘I knew she wasn’t a Traitor!’

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