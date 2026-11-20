Frankie Bridge opened up about her boob job for the first time as she returned to Loose Women following a break from the ITV daytime show.

For Friday’s (November 20) show, the former Saturdays star was joined by Kaye Adams, Sunetra Sarker and Jane Moore.

Frankie revealed she had a boob job in her 20s (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge opens up about boob job

While discussing a variety of topics, the programme talked about having plastic surgery after I’m A Celebrity star Chloe Burrows revealed she had a boob job at a young age during last night’s (November 19) show.

The conversation then saw Frankie open up about her own boob job.

“I’ve never actually admitted that I’ve had them done,” she told the panel after Kaye asked her why she decided to go under the knife.

The singer explained that people had guessed that she had the operation, but she had never openly spoken about it.

Frankie recalled being 16 when she considered having a boob job. However, she knew she wouldn’t have the surgery until later on.

“I waited until I was in my 20s,” she said. “I did have them done before I had kids, which, now, I probably shouldn’t have.”

Frankie insisted that “no one could stop me,” stating that she was adamant she wanted them done.

Frankie admitted she should have had her breasts done after having children (Credit: ITV)

‘I sewed chicken fillets into my bikinis’

She explained that she had done her research before having anything done. She said she spoke to her GP and ended up visiting seven different surgeons.

“I never wanted to have big boobs; I just felt like I was really out of balance because I had bigger hips and a small waist,” Frankie admitted.

“I sewed chicken fillets into my bikinis; I was so self-conscious and it was purely for me.”

Now that she’s older with kids, Frankie recognises that she will need to have the implants removed or replaced at some point. She admitted she is “scared” to be “put to sleep.”

Frankie said she “hates the judgement,” revealing that’s why she’s never spoken about her boob job before.

Read more: ‘Bruised’ Frankie Bridge shows off results from more cosmetic procedures: ‘It’s still a bit wonky’

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