Abbey Clancy threatened to sack four members of her team after her husband revealed they had booked leave to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

The exchange came during The Therapy Crouch, the podcast she hosts with her husband Peter Crouch.

Abbey is not a fan of the Grand Theft Auto game (Credit: YouTube)

Abbey Clancy threatens to ‘fire’ staff over Grand Theft Auto game

Peter brought the crew into the discussion while Abbey was challenging the amount of time players were prepared to spend on the game.

He said: “Can I just tell you that four of the lads behind the camera at the moment have booked some time off.”

Abbey replied: “That better be a joke because I’ll just fire you all now.” She followed that with: “I’ll just fire them instantly.”

The conversation then moved from the leave bookings to one crew member’s plans for making the most of his gaming time.

Abbey asked: “Who’s booked days off to play this game?”

One member of the team described a colleague’s detailed timetable. It began with getting up at 7am, brushing his teeth and logging on at 8am.

“He’s doing 14 hour days,” the crew member said.

Even the morning preparations drew a comment from Abbey, who chipped in: “Brush your hair while you’re there, mate.”

Abbey threatened to ‘fire’ staff who took time off work to play the game (Credit: ITV)

Abbey questions the game’s appeal

Abbey’s objections went beyond the annual leave requests. She also contrasted anticipation for the game with what she saw as the wider cultural climate.

“It’s like the world is so woke right now…” she said.

“But then the whole world is anticipating this revolting game where you can rob cars, you can buy drugs, you [bleep] girls,” she continued, before declaring: “It’s an absolute disgrace.”

Abbey also offered her view on who was playing, suggesting the audience was largely male rather than presenting figures about its players.

“I think it’s predominantly males who play this game. I think so,” she said.

Peter tried to calm the discussion, acknowledging his wife’s position while reminding her that other people felt differently about the release.

He said: “Well, listen, we know how you feel about it. There’s plenty of people out there that are really into it.”

Abbey, however, continued to challenge the attraction of spending time in the game’s world.

“How could you be a normal person if you want to play that? It’s just doesn’t add up. It’s horrid,” she said.

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