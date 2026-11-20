Tulisa has completed her egg-freezing journey, revealing her final retrieval produced her largest batch of eggs so far.

The 38-year-old N-Dubz singer shared the news on Instagram on Thursday (November 19), alongside a smiling selfie from her hospital bed.

“That’s a wrap! Egg freezing journey complete… largest batch yet.. in the bag,” she wrote.

She has undergone several rounds of egg freezing this year, with a cancelled collection among the setbacks she has discussed publicly.

Her latest posts also offered a look at the process surrounding the retrieval. She shared a video of herself receiving an NAD infusion beforehand. She told followers she believed it had helped during this round of treatment.

After the procedure, she reshared a friend’s post about the after-effects of the anaesthetic.

Tulisa felt anxious about whether she wanted children after turning 36 (Credit: Instagram)

Tulisa on her future plans for children

The singer has said she began feeling anxious about whether she wanted children after turning 36.

In an interview with The Telegraph, she explained that freezing her eggs had given her a sense of peace and reassurance.

“I don’t need that image that the patriarchy and society has painted for a woman to be complete,” she said.

“If I meet an amazing man and want to have children one day, great. If I don’t, then that’s cool.”

During the same interview, Tulisa said she had been celibate for five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulisa Contostavlos (@tulisacontostavlos)

Why Tulisa cancelled an earlier egg retrieval

Back in April, Tulisa had explained on Instagram that she was dealing with several challenges at once.

She said she was experiencing nicotine withdrawal after giving up smoking. She also revealed that she had undergone surgery to remove cysts.

She described having a Bell’s palsy attack, too. The condition can cause weakness or paralysis on one side of the face.

Writing about her decision to call off that round of treatment, she told followers: “Hormonal Roller Coaster: Cancelled my recent egg retrieval due to low count(Not surprised with how my body felt).”

The April update was part of a wider change to how she used Instagram. Tulisa told followers she wanted her page to feel more authentic.

She explained that her aim was to turn her own experiences into inspiration and useful tools for other people.

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