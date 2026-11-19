Kris Jenner has revealed plans for another vaginal laser treatment, opening up about her experience of the procedure on The Kardashians.

The 71-year-old discussed it during lunch with longtime friend Shelli Azoff. But while the treatment has medical uses, Kris focused on its appearance-related effects.

Kris Jenner revealed she is planning another treatment on her vagina (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is Kris Jenner’s MonaLisa Touch treatment?

The procedure Kris discussed is MonaLisa Touch, a non-invasive type of laser treatment that can address some of the uncomfortable symptoms associated with menopause.

These include vaginal atrophy and dryness, which can make sex painful.

The Cleveland Clinic explains that laser beams destroy vaginal tissue, stimulating it to generate new blood vessels and produce collagen and elastin.

This encourages the tissue lining to regenerate and repair itself, helping it regain moisture.

The clinic also identifies people who have undergone a hysterectomy among those for whom the treatment may be an option.

Kris previously shared in 2024 that doctors had discovered a tumour on her ovary, prompting her to undergo a hysterectomy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kris shares her verdict on the procedure

During her conversation with Shelli, Kris called the procedure a “Mona Lisa treatment” and offered a much more cosmetic description of its purpose.

She described it as “a laser in your vagina [that] makes it really perfect and cute”.

Kris also spoke positively about the results of her previous treatment.

“Live a little, for God’s sake,” she told her friend.

Her comments follow another public discussion about a procedure she chose to have: her second facelift, for her 70th birthday.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia, Kris explained that she wanted to be the “best version” of herself. Her first facelift had taken place 15 years earlier.

“It was time for a refresh,” she told the magazine.

Read more: Khloe Kardashian says she identifies as demisexual as she opens up about her sex life

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