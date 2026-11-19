DWTS’ Derek Hough has revealed he blamed himself after his wife Hayley Erbert suffered a near-fatal brain bleed.

The Dancing With The Stars judge discussed his guilt during a joint interview with Hayley for Extra. The couple are sharing their experience in a new documentary, The Symphony of Dance.

“I felt a sense of guilt, like it was my fault,” Derek said.

Hayley and Derek opened up about her accident (Credit: Eric Acquaye/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

DWTS’ Derek Hough on Hayley’s brain bleed

In 2023, the couple had hit heads during the day while dancing together. Later, during their stage tour, Derek realised his wife wasn’t alright. It turned out that Hayley was suffering seizures due to a collection of blood in her skull. She was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

Derek explained that performing lifts and tricks together meant he felt responsible for keeping Hayley safe as her dance partner.

“The fact that that happened while dancing with me, it felt horrendous,” he said. “There was a long portion of time where I couldn’t shake that feeling.”

For Hayley, one of the hardest stages came after she returned home from hospital.

Hayley and Derek were dancing together when they banged heads (Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

Hayley’s recovery

She explained that she spent a month recovering in Washington, D.C. During that stay, she underwent a second operation to replace the missing section of her skull.

While away, Hayley said she had been focused on survival. Coming home meant confronting a different reality: her surroundings felt normal, but she did not feel like herself.

“That was really hard to push through,” she said.

Returning to dance eventually helped her reconnect with herself, although she described finding it more painful than before. She also faced uncertainty about how much she would be able to do.

Derek, meanwhile, credited Hayley with helping him move beyond his guilt. He said her love, resilience and strength helped him trust both their partnership and dance again.

Hayley and Derek open up about her recovery in a new documentary (Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share their story in documentary

Bringing that experience to the screen was not an immediate yes for Hayley.

The documentary came about after director Jason B. Bergh approached Derek. Hayley recalled initially turning down the idea because sharing what happened felt too raw and exposing.

“I said no at first,” she explained.

She later changed her mind and agreed to take part. Derek said they had been working on the project for a couple of years and were excited to share it.

He also spoke about their daughter being able to watch her mother’s story one day.

The Symphony of Dance is available from November 23 on Hulu and Disney+.

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