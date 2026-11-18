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Victoria Beckham shared a tender moment with her son Romeo’s girlfriend at a film premiere this week.

The 52-year-old also showed affection to her son, stroking his shoulder and giving him a hug.

Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull and his dad David also attended the Paris premiere.

The family gathered at Le Grand Rex on Tuesday (November 17) to celebrate Forty Love, Romeo’s debut film.

In a sweet red carpet moment, Victoria hugged Romeo before walking over and cuddling Kim too.

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet moment with Romeo’s girlfriend Kim at the premiere (Credit: Photo by Berzane Nasser/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Victoria Beckham and Kim Turnbull celebrate Romeo’s debut

Victoria also marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo with David and Romeo from the red carpet.

She wrote: “We’re so proud of you.”

Kim shared her own Instagram tribute to her boyfriend as he made his first move into film.

She wrote: “So proud I could scream. My superstar @romeobeckham.”

David’s post featured a photo of him and Victoria sitting together at the screening.

He wrote: “So proud of you mate, you see the challenge and you take it. We love you.”

Both parents also embraced their son on the red carpet as they celebrated his acting debut.

Romeo and Kim had also supported Victoria at her Paris Fashion Week show in October.

There was another connection between Victoria and Kim at the premiere. Kim’s burgundy halterneck gown came from Victoria’s fashion label.

The designer chose a black suit and pointed heels for the occasion. David teamed his navy suit with a red scarf and brown suede shoes.

Kim, Victoria and David supported Romeo at the premiere (Credit: Photo by Berzane Nasser/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Romeo Beckham’s Forty Love acting debut

For Romeo, 24, the premiere marked a move into acting after working as a model.

In Forty Love, he plays a tennis rival to Sacha Gallo, portrayed by Paul Kircher. Their sporting competition develops into a romance.

Romeo also posed with Paul on the red carpet, wearing a suit over a black-and-white striped shirt.

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Fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti directs the film. The cast also includes Catherine Deneuve, Guillaume Canet and Benjamin Voisin.

Paul’s character speaks French, while Romeo delivers his dialogue in English.

Forty Love is due in French cinemas on November 25. International release dates have yet to be confirmed.

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