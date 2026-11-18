Simon Cowell reportedly wants to distance himself from David Walliams, amid sexual misconduct allegations the author denies.

A source told the Daily Mail their friendship changed shortly before David’s 2022 departure from Britain’s Got Talent.

The Metropolitan Police said it had received further non-recent allegations against Walliams. The force said those complaints were separate from allegations already reported in the media.

Walliams left Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 after leaked recordings revealed derogatory comments he had made about contestants.

He later sued producer Fremantle over the leak, with the dispute settled in 2023.

Simon reportedly wants to distance himself from Walliams (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Simon Cowell and David Walliams’ reported fallout

Simon and Walliams spent 10 years together on the programme’s judging panel.

Describing the alleged breakdown in their friendship, the source told the paper: “Simon and David fell out pretty bitterly.”

The source qualified this as the message Simon’s friends were keen to convey. They also described a change in their previously close relationship.

“They were close, they adored one another but that changed shortly before he left BGT in 2022.”

They added: “Simon is incredibly keen to distance himself from David.”

According to the report, Simon’s closest confidants avoid mentioning Walliams’ name around him, even as a joke.

ED! has contacted Simon’s reps for comment.

Walliams has denied any wrongdoing (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Walliams’ statement denying wrongdoing

Before the media investigation was published, Walliams issued a statement discussing his past relationships and denying abusing his fame.

He said: “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly.”

He was discussing other people with whom he had casual sexual relationships.

Walliams continued: “I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret.”

Addressing his fame, Walliams acknowledged that “a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous”.

But he denied abusing that power, saying: “It is something that I never did…”

His statement also included an explicit denial of criminal wrongdoing: “I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law…”

He described feeling “devastated” that some women he had met had since expressed hurt or anger towards him.

Walliams said those meetings took place between 10 and 20 years earlier.

Read more: Richard Osman admits he ‘fell out’ with David Walliams and ‘didn’t work with him again’ after

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