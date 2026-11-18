Katie Price has driven onto the Eurotunnel Shuttle for a trip to France after getting her driving licence back.

She shared a video of herself opening a letter on social media on Monday (November 16). Her later post about the shuttle journey followed the announcement.

In the clip, the former glamour model flashed her pearly whites as she appeared happy to be behind the wheel again.

In September, she had discussed getting her driving licence back on her podcast, The Katie Price Show. Katie said she had completed the necessary paperwork and expected to receive it.

Katie is back behind the wheel (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Katie Price received her seventh driving ban

April brought Katie’s seventh driving ban after she failed to reply to police letters about a speeding offence.

That case involved a car registered in her name. The vehicle travelled at 80mph on a stretch of the A64 with a 70mph limit.

The incident happened near Stutton, North Yorkshire, on October 15, 2025.

Her record of disqualifications stretches back to 2010, when she received her first driving ban. Together, those bans have amounted to more than six years.

A drink-driving crash in which she rolled her car led to a two-year disqualification in 2021.

A separate case in 2024 resulted in an £880 fine for driving without a licence and without insurance. Those offences did not lead to another driving ban.

Katie has been banned from driving seven times (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie considered her options while waiting for a licence

Insurance was another concern Katie had raised during her wait for the licence. She had spoken about struggling to secure cover because of her driving record.

On The Katie Price Show, she said she would consider any vehicle she could get insured on. The possibilities she mentioned included a golf buggy, a quad bike and a moped.

She also described eagerly checking the postbox, comparing the experience to Christmas Eve or Harry Potter. She was waiting to find what she called her lucky token among the letters.

Katie had also spoken about difficulties with the DVLA in 2024. She discussed the issue during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

At the time, she claimed the agency had delayed reinstating her driving licence.

Read more: Lee Andrews’ one-word response as Katie Price leaves nothing to the imagination in barely-there bikini

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